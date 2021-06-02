2021 NFL Schedule: New York Giants game-by-game & win-loss record predictions

The New York Giants are coming off a disappointing season. Daniel Jones threw 11 touchdowns and ten interceptions without Saquon Barkley. Will Barkley's return bring Daniel Jones back? Here is a game-by-game prediction of how their season will go.

New York Giants season predictions

Week 1 - Sept. 12: vs Denver Broncos

The New York Giants lose. The Denver Broncos held their starting quarterback in secret until the first game. The Giants plan for the wrong quarterback and show up flat.

Week 2 - Sept. 16: at Washington Football Team

The New York Giants fall to Ryan Fitzpatrick, who starts the year on fire. Daniel Jones throws one touchdown.

Week 3 - Sept. 26: vs Atlanta Falcons

The New York Giants steal one from the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons choke on a late drive and Saquon Barkley runs the clock out.

Week 4 - Oct. 3: at New Orleans Saints

The New York Giants fall short. Daniel Jones throws two interceptions. Jameis Winston shows that Sean Payton could be his antidote.

Week 5 - Oct. 10: at Dallas Cowboys

The New York Giants come up short on the road to a revitalized offense enjoying Dak Prescott's return.

Week 6 - Oct. 17: vs Los Angeles Rams

The New York Giants lose in the first quarter. Matthew Stafford has a great day and the Rams' roster is simply too much.

Week 7 - Oct. 24: vs Carolina Panthers

The New York Giants lose to Sam Darnold, who plays comfortably in his old stadium.

Week 8 - Nov. 1: at Kansas City Chiefs

The New York Giants get out to a surprising lead but fall behind before halftime. They leave the game with one more loss.

Week 9 - Nov. 7: vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders show up in New York where the weather has started to really change. The Giants are used to the colder weather and pull out a win.

Week 11 - Nov. 22: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady shows up still seeing Eli Manning in the Super Bowl. This chip puts him in overdrive and he delivers a dominating performance against Manning's successor.

Week 12 - Nov. 28: vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Giants bounce back against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts is showing to be a possible problem for the team.

Week 13 - Dec. 5: at Miami Dolphins

The game is a competitive thriller that goes down to the wire. Tua Tagovailoa gets a last-second touchdown and wins the game.

Week 14 - Dec. 12: at Los Angeles Chargers

The New York Giants lose to Justin Herbert, who is showing to be a top ten quarterback. Meanwhile, Jones is struggling to put up a consistent offense.

Week 15 - Dec. 19: vs Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys sweep the New York Giants, although they play tough. Both teams run the ball on most downs and the game is a short one.

Week 16 - Dec. 26: at Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has seen something click and is starting to heat up as the year winds down. The New York Giants, thinking about tanking, come out flat.

Week 17 - Jan. 2: at Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears, now riding with Justin Fields, are losing games because of his rookie mistakes. The New York Giants coast to an easy victory.

Week 18 - Jan. 9: vs Washington Football Team

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been struggling for the last month and wraps up the season as cold as the weather. The New York Giants see one of the better performances from Daniel Jones and coast to victory.

New York Giants season prediction: 5-12

The New York Giants are slowly figuring out that Daniel Jones is not the answer. They also have holes up and down the roster that they need to fix as well. However, the late-year winning streak makes fans wonder how much change they will see before 2022.