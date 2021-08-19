How is the NFL Top 100 determined?

The NFL's Top 100 list is one that is compiled throughout the offseason by players who play in the league. The rankings are formed based on the performances of each player from the year prior.

Players who aren't retiring the following season are eligible for consideration on the highly coveted ten-year list. Players such as Tom Brady have been voted number one multiple times. The future Hall of Famer is also the first quarterback to be voted number one in back-to-back years (2017, 2018).

Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFL Network has done a remarkable job in giving us football content throughout the extensive offseason. In the year prior, the list would come out weekly and only drop 10 players each week -- ultimately building up even more curiosity for us viewers. Currently, the network releases a large number of players at once due to the unpredictability of the pandemic and inconsistent schedules of players coming in to rank their peers.

NFL Network Top 100 list of 2020

The Top 100 this past season has featured major increases and massive drops amongst our favorite players in the NFL. Players such as Michael Thomas, Tredavious White, Jarvis Landry, George Kittle, etc. all saw themselves plummet down the 2020 list.

Their irregular seasons were a result of the pandemic, injuries and a change in role. However, even with their drop in statistical play, teammates and colleagues throughout the league are still knowledgeable about the true talent that they hold, and still gave them a spot amongst the greatest in the league.

NFL Network is currently releasing a list of up to 41 the moment. Players 40-1 will be out before the offseason concludes. We'll witness all our favorite stars being named in the coming weeks. Players like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry, Aaron Donald, Stephon Diggs and Russell Wilson will most likely round out the top 10 players in the NFL.

That being said, this list is consistently unpredictable and it won't be surprising to see one of our most anticipated players fall out of the top 10 as a result of current players generating the list.

Nonetheless, the NFL Top 100 will premiere once more and give us some valued football before the regular season kicks off in September.

