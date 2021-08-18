NFL Top 100 players of 2021: 5 players who have dropped massively in the rankings

NFL Network is currently releasing its annual Top 100 list and we've already seen players listed all the way up to 41. Major shifts have occurred in the rankings for a multitude of players, with some experiencing a near-vertical drop. That being said, the list is completely different from the year prior.

Injuries, a lesser role, a change in schemes or just an overall lack of recognition all play a part in most players falling down the pecking order. On this list, we'll evaluate the top five NFL players who have dropped massively in the rankings.

#1 - Jarvis Landry

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Jarvis Landry had a bit of a drop-off in the 2020 NFL season as a result of Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski's newly instilled offense. His scheme had Baker Mayfield running multiple play-action sets, while distributing the ball nearly evenly across the field.

This equated to Landry having a season in which he hauled in 72 receptions for 840 yards along with three touchdowns. Even with Odell Beckham Jr. out, the Louisiana product saw a decrease in numbers.

The Browns then went on to win their first NFL playoff game of the century, however, Landry's numbers suffered mightily. That being said, he slipped down 30 slots from 61 to 94 in 2020. His individual play may have taken a hit, but his overall cohesion with the team increased immensely.

#2 - George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

George Kittle suffered a broken foot and an MCL sprain, which limited him to eight games a season ago. In those eight games, Kittle had 48 receptions for 634 yards and two touchdowns.

This was an injury-riddled season for the whole San Francisco 49ers club. Quarterback Jimmy Garrapolo was sidelined by injury as well, so even when Kittle was healthy and on the field, his numbers suffered with backup Nick Mullens commanding the offense.

The electrifying tight end fell from number seven a season a go to number 50. However, with a litany of players returning, expect to see Kittle rank higher in the Top 100 list next time around.

.@49ers were graded the 11th best team overall by @PFF despite the 6-10 record last season.



With Jimmy Garappolo, George Kittle and Nick Bosa all coming back from injuries along with the addition of Trey Lance, will the team reach the playoffs again? pic.twitter.com/9xV3ip2Jsc — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) June 29, 2021

#3 - Tre'Davious White

All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White saw a massive drop in positioning. He was ranked number 47 on last year's Top 100 List. This season, he has fallen to number 95.

Tre’Davious White career coverage stats:



🔹15 interceptions

🔹9 TDs allowed#NFLTop100 No. 95 pic.twitter.com/t5KkP61Jr5 — PFF (@PFF) August 15, 2021

How does Tre’Davious White go from 47 to 95 in the #NFLTop100 after being the 2nd LEAST targeted cornerback in the league??? pic.twitter.com/drVZh0tFeM — Buffalo Sports Talk (@BUFSportsTalk) August 16, 2021

His numbers dipped slightly across the board and so did his Pro Football Focus rating (74.5). In 2020, he compiled 57 total tackles, three interceptions and 1.5 sacks. Statistically speaking, he saw a decrease in production, but he's still known as one of the most feared DBs in the NFL.

#4 - Shaquill Barrett

Super Bowl champion Shaquille Barrett fell tremendously in the Top 100 after a season where he racked up 57 tackles and eight sacks while leading a daunting Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense to the Super Bowl, ultimately lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

Bucs LB Shaquille Barrett through four games:

* 9 sacks

* 3 forced fumbles

* 1 interception

* 16 tackles



The Defensive Player of the Year through the first quarter of the season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 29, 2019

In the 2019-2020 NFL season, he tallied a phenomenal 19 sacks, but with the additions and internal improvement of his teammates, his numbers dipped last season. That being said, he's still one of the most highly regarded edge rushers in the NFL, regardless of his numbers.

#5 - Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas had one of the best individual seasons in NFL history in 2019. He caught 149 passes, good for 1,725 yards along with nine touchdowns. Last season, he only managed to catch 40 passes for 438 yards with zero touchdowns.

The 27-year-old NFL All-Pro only managed to play seven games as a result of a nagging right ankle injury. He was ranked at number five in the Top 100 and fell to 72 this past season.

With Drew Brees out of the NFL and Thomas missing more time this season, it's unclear if he'll be able to return to his historic 2019 form.

