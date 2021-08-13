What time does the Madden 22 trial come out?

Madden 22 is all set for its official release at midnight on August 20th. However, the trial will go live at midnight on August 12th. The trial has officially arrived for those subscribed to EA Play on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The trial is pretty much on all significant platforms except for PC; they're handling things a bit differently. Those who aren't subscribed to EA Play can purchase a subscription for $3.99 per month or $19.99 every year. PC users can buy the EA Play subscription for $14.99 a month and $89.99 a year.

Users that buy EA Play will get a limited-time Madden Ultimate Team challenge, 10% off on pre-orders, a Launch Welcome Pack in MUT and monthly MUT rewards. The much-anticipated Madden 22 soundtrack will make its debut a day after the trial.

🎧🔥 #Madden22 Soundtrack 🎧🔥



Full Track List Drops Tomorrow! 👀 pic.twitter.com/c6746912GV — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 12, 2021

Several EA Play subscribers have had difficulties finding the trial. Head to the Microsoft Store and search for the two selections on the bottom right after typing in "Madden 22" on the search bar to avoid this issue. Then you'll be able to load the trial up and play right away.

EA Play subscribers will have a 10-hour window to play the Madden 22 trial after the game is downloaded. The 10-hour trial period officially commences once the Madden app is opened. The clock stops once the user shuts the app. If you manage your time efficiently, you can play the trial until the official game is released on August 20.

Hi there & thanks for your interest in Madden NFL 22. The trial will be going live later today for EA Play members & you'll see an update to the game page when that happens. So don't worry, you haven't missed out on anything.



I hope this helps to clear things up for you -Dan — EA Help (@EAHelp) August 12, 2021

Madden 22 overall ratings

In the weeks leading up to the game's official release, Madden revealed the top 10 rated players in a few positions. The ratings, as usual, sparked debates between players and fans.

Tell us one RB who should be rated higher🧐



(via @EAMaddenNFL) pic.twitter.com/bYtiK3Mnr4 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 4, 2021

The highly coveted and exclusive club of 99 overalls was announced a couple of weeks ago. This year's 99 club features Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Ramsey, Travis Kelce, Davante Adams, and, of course, Aaron Donald. We may see a few more names added to this list, while a few from the current crop may drop out as the season progresses.

Edited by jay.loke710