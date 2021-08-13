Gold medal vs. Super Bowl ring: Will Tyreek Hill accept Usain Bolt's challenge?

The "fastest man on Earth" rivalry got even more heated after eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and issued a challenge to electrifying NFL receiver Tyreek Hill.

Dan Patrick had an interesting proposition. The week after the Super Bowl, he suggested that Hill put up his Super Bowl ring in a competition with Bolt, who would be urged to put up one of his gold medals as the prize for the winner of the race.

In a 40-yard dash, Bolt ran a 4.22, while Tyreek Hill ran a 4.29 at the combine. However, the Super Bowl champ has constantly preached that he's gotten faster throughout his five seasons in the NFL.

Usain Bolt's challenge and Tyreek Hill's answer

Tyreek Hill the fastest man on earth pic.twitter.com/C7pq1Mr5TR — Heismans (@HeismansIG) August 10, 2021

Dan Patrick proposed an idea that the race between Usain Bolt and Tyreek Hill be 70 yards; Hill often runs 40 yards while Bolt consistently runs 100 meters. This allows the two prolific racers to come to a compromise.

“I don’t think he’s going to go for it. [But] he’s been talking so we’ll see. We should think about it. We should put some thought into that one,” Bolt said in regards to going up against Hill.

Usain Bolt was by no means worried about the proposal, stating that the All-Pro receiver wouldn't be up for the challenge. Here's what Tyreek Hill said in response to Bolt's comments.

someone give him some attention 😬 https://t.co/rkoIt1Dl94 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 12, 2021

It appears Bolt's segment on The Dan Patrick Show caught the attention of the Kansas City Chiefs star

This debate has been going on for quite some time now. A couple of weeks ago, the eight-time gold medalist boasted to Pat McAfee that Hill would have no chance in a race against him. The next day, Hill fired back.

“Usain Bolt got out of the game for a reason, right?” Tyreek Hill told reporters on Friday. “He’s old, he’s washed up, and he can’t see me in 40 yards. Hundred-yard dash, yes, that’s what he do. But 40-yard dash, according to this, Usain Bolt, you cannot see me.”

Hill, 27, openly admitted that if he were to race in a 100-yard dash, he'd lose. However, the proposed 70-yard dash would make this race a tantalizing affair.

The matchup between the two high-profile speedsters appears to be bordering on the inevitable at this point. With Tyreek Hill entering the 2021 season, we'll have to wait until the conclusion of the NFL year to witness one of the most epic races in history.

After all the trash talk between the two, there's a decent chance that Tyreek Hill will accept the challenge and go up against the Olympic icon. Bragging rights for the fastest man on earth are up for grabs, after all.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha