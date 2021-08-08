How Baker Mayfield improved since Kevin Stefanski became head coach of the Browns

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns ended their 18-year playoff drought by capturing the sixth seed in 2020; winning their first playoff game since 1994 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns finished 2020 with an 11-5 record and reached the divisional round before being bounced out by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mayfield, 26, had a bounce-back season after his horrendous 2019 campaign in which he threw for 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. In Baker's defense, his struggles are a direct result of the inconsistencies he's experienced from head coaching positions throughout his first few NFL seasons. Multiple head coaches and offensive coordinators played a large part in his mishaps early on.

The Stefanski era

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Fortunately, the hiring of Kevin Stefanski prior to the 2020 season has led to far better play, as the former Vikings offensive coordinator has learned to maximize Baker Mayfield's immense talent. Last season, Mayfield rebounded and threw for 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions along with 3,563 passing yards. His completion percentage improved to 62.8% and his passer rating went up to 95.9

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has a method that has worked heavily in his favor thus far: run the football. Stefanski's integration of a run-based attack directly correlates to Cleveland's success.

Baker Mayfield in play-action sets

Limiting Mayfield's throw attempts ensures the offense will be able to control the clock and limit any unfortunate turnovers by the QB. His passing attempts decreased drastically from 2019 (534) to 2020 (486). The first-year head coach integrated a run-heavy offense that allowed passing lanes to open up for Baker through play-action sets.

Baker Mayfield on play-action plays last season:



QB Rating: 121.9 (5th in NFL)

TD-INT: 12-1



Impressive numbers for the Browns QB #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/tOq7nGGene — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 4, 2021

Surrounded by the right personnel

His two-headed monster at the running back position enamors his overall play as well. Both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt both had remarkable season splitting carries in the backfield.

Kevin Stefanski put both running backs in prime position to succeed. Chubb ran for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns with an average yard per carry at 5.6. Backup Kareem Hunt compiled 841 yards on the ground along with six touchdowns.

Mayfield's elite tailbacks, coupled with the newly integrated play-action sets, have resulted in the Browns' quarterback ascension as a passer and leader you have Kevin Stefanski to thank for that.

Baker Mayfield will enter his second season under Stefanski as they look to improve upon their hopeful 2020 NFL season. Another year in the system will prove to be extremely beneficial for the four-year quarterback entering a contract year.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar