Timeline of Josh Allen's crazy journey to becoming the highest guaranteed money contract in the NFL 

Josh Allen cashed in today in the NFL as he signed a six-year, $258 million extension through 2028 with the Buffalo Bills, locking the 25-year-old up well before his prime. He will receive $150 million guaranteed out of the deal, which is reported to be the most of all-time by $9 million, per Sportrac.

The deal eclipses Patrick Mahomes' ground-breaking 10-year contract in terms of guaranteed money.

Josh Allen’s #Bills Extension

▪️ $16.5M signing bonus

▪️ $42.4M 2022 bonus

▪️ $100M GTD this week

▪️ practical 5 yrs, $164.5M



Cap Hits

21: $10.2M (+$3.3M)

22: $16.3M (-$6.7M)

23: $39.7M

24: $41.7M

25: $51.2M

26: $47M

27: $40M

28: $41.5M



Full Breakdown:https://t.co/qVanNX2jGV pic.twitter.com/ViUApYaYIA — Spotrac (@spotrac) August 6, 2021

With this contract, General Manager Brandon Beane has acknowledged that Allen is the quarterback of the future, and that they'll build the team around him. A University of Wyoming product, Allen broke nearly every Bills' passing record in 2020.

Those categories being, passing touchdowns (37), passing yards (4,544), completions (396), completion percentage (69.2), and total touchdowns (46).

The Bills were a formidable opponent in 2020. They finished with a 13-3 record and, with Josh Allen's new deal, are sending the league a message that they're here to stay with their MVP-level franchise quarterback.

Buffalo will be dangerous for quite some time and so will Josh Allen after his blockbuster contract.

.@BuffaloBills QB Josh Allen has agreed on a 6-year, $258 million contract extension through 2028.



$150 million guaranteed, $43 million per year 💰



(📸 @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/MFua1W6B1B — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 6, 2021

His historic season granted him NFL MVP consideration as he finished second behind Aaron Rodgers. Josh Allen is a remarkable talent, however that wasn't always the case.

Allen's incredible journey

As you can see here, Josh Allen's path to the NFL was not as appealing as most players that receive lucrative contracts of his magnitude. His struggles early on in his football career ultimately resulted in his grueling path to stardom in the NFL.

.@BuffaloBills QB Josh Allen’s completion percentage throughout his football career.



He has managed a completion percentage above 60% only once 👀



(via @Marcus_Mosher) pic.twitter.com/hdOn0KVwTL — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 6, 2021

After high school, Josh Allen was considered a 3-star recruit and received zero scholarship offers. He then went to Reedley Community College to play football. In his first season as a starter, he threw 25 touchdowns for only four interceptions.

However, Allen stayed committed to his aspirations of making it to the NFL and sent an email to over 1,000 college coaches. The email contained his measurements and his highlights from his time at Reedley and earlier.Even after all the effort he put into sending out this vast number of emails, he only received one college offer from Wyoming.

After high school, Josh Allen had ZERO scholarship offers.



After JUCO, he sent this email to over 1,000 college coaches. He received ONE offer from Wyoming.



Today, he signed an extension worth $258 Million. pic.twitter.com/1L1tAjvshg — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 6, 2021

The quarterback is now set to receive the most guaranteed money in NFL history. The start to his professional career was rough, but his unwillingness to remain complacent allowed for his dreams to come to fruition.

Everyone faces a different path and Allen proved with hard work and dedication that any player can reach great heights. A truly incredible and inspirational story.

Edited by Rohit Mishra