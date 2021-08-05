Top 5 most improved teams in the 2021 NFL season

The draft is done, the offseason is nearly over, and pre-season begins next week. The very nature of the NFL makes it an egalitarian pursuit. It gives equal opportunities to all teams in trying to win the Lombardi Trophy. However, not all teams are built the same.

While some rosters are stacked with talent (read: Tampa Bay, Tennessee), some are still rebuilding (read: Jacksonville) with the hope of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in a couple of seasons. Going into the 2021 NFL season, here are five teams primed to be more competitive this year.

The most improved NFL teams in 2021

#1 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars made it to the top of the draft pile on the back of a dismal season. They have done well in drafting Trevor Lawrence, who has the potential to be a franchise quarterback for years to come. They also drafted Travis Etienne Jr., who not only oozes talent, but also played with Lawrence at the Clemson Tigers. Expect them to surprise quite a few teams in the NFL this season.

From @ClemsonFB to the @nfl. #jaguars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne back working together as pros. pic.twitter.com/7tslVsdOGf — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 28, 2021

#2 - New York Jets

The Jets have overhauled their coaching team and their quarterback position. Such an overhaul tends to go either way for most teams, but there's room for optimism when it comes to the Jets.

Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur combine again after their successful stint at the San Fransisco 49ers. They also seem to have landed their franchise quarterback in Zach Wilson. While a playoff berth might be a stretch this season, the Jets will be a tough prospect for any NFL team.

#3 - New England Patriots

Those used to seeing the New England Patriots dynasty will need to get used to seeing them on this list. The Patriots have, however, used free agency to good effect to shore up the offense. Cam Newton did not have a stellar NFL season last time around, but he has competition this year from Mac Jones.

The first-round draft pick should inspire Cam Newton and the offense to up their game.

#Patriots QB Cam Newton watches as rookie QB Mac Jones participates in 7-on-7 drills at #PatsCamp on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/B1ZueNYcn8 — Shaun Ganley (@sganley) August 4, 2021

#4 - Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team has remodeled their offense this year and will look to improve. They have brought in a steady, if not spectacular, quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick. Curtis Samuels' addition as a wide receiver will also help, considering he scored three touchdowns for 851 yards last season.

#5 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns needed to strengthen their defense and have done just that. John Johnson and Troy Hill join from the Los Angeles Rams and should be an elite pairing.

Jadeveon Clowney brings additional oomph. Combine these additions with a decent offense and the Cleveland Browns could mount a challenge this year.

