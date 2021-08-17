NFL Top 100 players of 2021: Will Russell Wilson land in the top 10?

Super Bowl champ and likely future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson came off one of, if not, his best seasons in the NFL. The nine-year vet threw for his second-most yards in a season (4,219) best complation percentage (68.8), fourth-best quarterback rating (105.1) and most passing touchdowns of his career (40).

Wilson, 32, has been the Seattle Seahawks' cornerstone player since his superstar ascension after the departure and dissimilation of their, once, historic defense. After Marshawn Lynch and the Legion of Boom vanished from Seattle, Wilson advanced his game and became one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He's consistently had the Seahawks in contention for the NFC West title and led his club to a 12-4 record last season, good for the division title.

Top 100 ranking for Russell Wilson in 2019

In the 2019-2020 season, Russell Wilson ranked 2nd amongst the best players in the top 100; he fell one short of becoming the number one player on the list. Lamar Jackson comprised an MVP season for himself, which ultimately gave him the edge over Russell Wilson's sensational year. In 2019, the product out of Wisconsin threw for 4,110 yards and 31 touchdowns to only five interceptions. His remarkable season resulted in an 11-5 record for Seattle.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks then went on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round before they fell to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 23-28 in the Divisional.

Will he place back in the top 10?

A multitude of quarterbacks had successful 2020 NFL seasons. Players like Tom Brady, MVP Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen displayed remarkable talent throughout the entirety of the year. All of their elite-level performances will make Rusell Wilson placing top 10 even ardous than the year's prior.

However, a vast majority of players in the league have an endless amount of respect for the veteran QB. Players (i.e. Julio Jones) who have endured subpar seasons still have not suffered a drastic decrease in rankings as a result of their peers knowing how talented they are.

That being said, although a number of quarterbacks stepped up this season, Russell Wilson did as well. His 2020-2021 NFL season will not go unnoticed by his colleagues and he'll be granted a spot once again in the top 10 NFL players out of the top 100.

