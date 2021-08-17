Is the Aaron Rodgers vs. Brian Gutekunst war finally over?

It's no secret that the relationship between two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's front office - namely, general manager Brian Gutekunst - is a wavering, complicated partnership.

However, the two parties have seemingly put their differences aside ahead of the 2021 NFL season to pursue their shared goal of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the campaign.

Aaron Rodgers recently spoke to NFL insider Peter King and addressed his relationship with Gutekunst and the Packers' organization. He said:

“I have a really good relationship with the staff. Once you get into the football season, those are the most important relationships because you’re talking with them every day. I’ve always had a good relationship with (head coach Matt LaFleur) when it comes to play-calling and installs and stuff I like. Then obviously having (offensive coordinator Nathaniel) Hackett, who’s a close friend, in the room, and (passing game coordinator Luke) Getsy. Those are the most important relationships.”

Rogers didn't go into specifics about his holdout this offseason but did mention that when it comes to football, he'll do everything to ensure that communication between him and the front office is perfect.

He added that there was "optimism for growth and change" regarding his relationship with Brian Gutekunst. That being said, Aaron Rodgers is still inferring some lingering concerns, but he's willing to put them all aside for the 2021 season.

Aaron Rodgers vs. Green Bay

The rift between Aaron Rodgers and Brian Gutekunst seemingly began when the team drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft instead of picking a playmaker who could help Rodgers and the offense.

There has certainly been a lack of positive communication over the last few seasons, but the selection of Jordan Love prompted the 16-year veteran into a state of distrust. It was heightened after Aaron Rodgers witnessed Tom Brady's success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who went all out to surround the quarterback with the players he wanted.

It's been a hectic offseason for the Packers and their fans. Rodgers put the organization and fans in disarray and distress with his trade demand. Fortunately for the Packers, Gutekunst could get the future Hall of Famer to rejoin the team for at least another season.

A betting man would say that their relationship is far from fixed. But Aaron Rodgers is willing to put differences aside - for now - and compete once more for the Lombardi Trophy.

