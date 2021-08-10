What did Devin Funchess say? Packers WR issues public apology for anti-Asian slur

During a post-practice interview with Devin Funchess, he told reporters Saturday at the facility in Green Bay that he could tell when they were smiling under their mask because their eyes "go c----y."

The Packers receiver then issued an apology early Sunday morning regarding his usage of an anti-Asian slur, saying: "It was not ok." Hours later, Devin Funchess addressed his careless mistake on Twitter.

Devin Funchess' careless mistake

I have grown to develop deep personal and business relationships in the Asian community!" Funchess wrote."I meant no harm, and those that know me know I have love and respect for all cultures and people. I will learn from this and continue to grow as a person. I'm forever sorry!

He also tweeted 'FTN = Forgive. The. Negativity.'

Unfortunately for Devin Funchess, Lily Zhao, the sports anchor for Milwaukee TV station WITI, tweeted that the comment she received was disappointing to see and hear from Funchess. The six-year veteran signed with Green Bay a season ago but decided to forgo the season due to Covid concerns. Now, in his first training camp with the Packers, he's not off to a hot start media wise.

The ramifications of the Packers wide receiver continued, albeit most fans were willing to forgive Devin Funchess and his public remarks, however, Wisconsin state Representative, Francesca Hong, tweeted that the receiver should deliver a personal apology to Zhao.

I couldn't agree more. Here's the video.

We all know and can tell that Devin Funchess is a caring guy and that his apology is coming from the heart. Be that as it may, this was an irresponsible comment and should warrant punishment. I respect his willingness to address his wrongdoing and apologize for his ignorance, though.

We will see where Green Bay's front office and coaching staff can take it from here. We haven't confirmed if there will be any consequences so we'll wait and see in the coming days.

Devin Funchess, 27, wrapped up his lone season in 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts, prior to his arrival in Green Bay, after a four-year tenure with the Carolina Panthers. He has career totals of 164 receptions, 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He'll look to shed the incident heading into the 2021 NFL season and add to a receiving core sorely lacking any receiver talent outside Davante Adams. For the Packers' sake, hopefully he pans out.

Nonetheless, a personal, sincere apology should be on the horizon for reporter Lily Zhao if Devin Funchess want's any chance of making ammends.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar