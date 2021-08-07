NFL Trade Rumors: Green Bay Packers verbally agree to trading Aaron Rodgers if he still wants out in 2022

QB Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have been making amends as we enter the NFL preseason. Aaron Rodgers has arrived at training camp and has put in quite a performance. Green Bay has agreed to a few of the QB's demands, including reuniting him with WR Randall Cobb and voiding his contract after the 2022 season.

The team has gone one step further and has verbally agreed to trade Aaron Rodgers if he still wants out after the upcoming season. If I was Aaron Rodgers, I would get that in writing as well. With it seemingly likely that Aaron Rodgers is entering his final season with Green Bay, where could he go next?

If Packers’ officials sign off on their willingness to trade Aaron Rodgers, and the agreement is finalized soon, here’s the biggest concession the reigning MVP will receive: the freedom to decide where he wants to play in 2022. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

NFL teams that could still be in on Aaron Rodgers in 2022

Denver Broncos

If the Denver Broncos fall flat this year and receive a top-five pick in the 2022 draft, they should pull out of the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes and draft Sam Howell or Spencer Rattler. If they are successful and end up with a draft pick outside of the top-15, then Aaron Rodgers should be their main priority.

Their roster is built for the playoffs and Rodgers could be their next Peyton Manning.

Philadelphia Eagles

It seems that the Philadelphia Eagles could be chasing after Deshaun Watson, which personally feels like a mistake, what with his legal issues lingering. The Eagles are still on the short-list for Aaron Rodgers if something falls through with Watson, but I don't believe their roster is a contender yet. Not even Aaron Rodgers can get them far into the playoffs.

Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr could be out with the Las Vegas Raiders if he doesn't get them to at least a playoff win in 2020. Aaron Rodgers in Las Vegas would be huge for the market and it would be an interesting relationship with Jon Gruden. There's a strong run game and a pretty solid group of receivers.

