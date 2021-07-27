NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Aaron Rodgers wants Randall Cobb to join the Green Bay Packers

The Aaron Rodgers vs Green Bay Packers saga finally came to a close this week. On Monday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers would be reporting to Packers training camp this week.

It was also reported that Rodgers and the Packers came to an agreement on some concessions for both sides.

If this is indeed Aaron Rodgers' last season in Green Bay, he wants the offensive weapons to do so, something he has been vocal about in the past. If the Packers are going to give Rodgers the offensive help he so desperately wants, a call to the Houston Texans may need to be made.

Insider to the insiders, the Source for the sources @OfficialAJHawk confirms that @AaronRodgers12 would ABSOLUTELY want to play with Randall Cobb again #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/GepO6I3iBb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 26, 2021

3 reasons why Aaron Rodgers WR Randall Cobb on board

#1 - Production

Randall Cobb played eight seasons in Green Bay to start his career. He was Rodgers' favorite and most reliable target during that tenure. When Green Bay decided to part ways with Cobb, Rodgers lost a key part of his offense.

Although Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have both been significant to the Packers offense, having a wide receiver like Cobb alongside them would be even more beneficial to the Packers.

#2 - Affordable trade

If the Green Bay Packers make a trade for Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans, it could be an affordable one. The Texans signed Cobb after DeAndre Hopkins was traded away to the Arizona Cardinals and his 2020 numbers weren't quite explosive. Cobb started just two games last season, playing in a total of ten and dealing with a toe injury.

Rodgers knows what Cobb is capable of and that he's more talented than his 441 receiving yards and three touchdowns proved last season. But Rodgers is also aware that it wouldn't cost the Packers a lot to trade for Cobb. Late-round draft picks for a receiver who'll be 31 this year could get the trade done.

#3 - "The Last Dance"

There have been numerous references to ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary, "The Last Dance," in this Rodgers saga.

Rodgers himself referenced it alongside receiver Davante Adams on social media. Rodgers wants the Packers to assemble a squad capable enough of making a push for a Super Bowl. Whether it's just for the last time with the Green Bay Packers or if he does intend to retire after the 2021 season is still a mystery.

