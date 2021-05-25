Green Bay Packers Depth Chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 Offensive and Defensive starters

The Green Bay Packers head into the 2021 NFL season with a championship-caliber squad. They went 13-3 last season before losing in the NFC championship game for the second year in a row.

Their offseason has been dominated by reports of Aaron Rodgers wanting to be traded away from the franchise. Packers fans will be hoping that team management and Rodgers can mend their relationship and the quarterback will return for at least another season in Green Bay.

The Packers did not make any big moves in the offseason, but they did re-sign star running back Aaron Jones and drafted cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall pick in this year’s draft.

Green Bay Packers Depth Chart 2021 - Offense

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Blake Bortles, Kurt Benkert

Running Back: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Dexter Williams, Kylin Hill

Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Devin Funchess, Equanimeous St. Brown, Malik Taylor, Juwann Winfree, Reggie Begelton, Chris Blair, Amari Rodgers

Tight End: Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara

Offensive Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Billy Turner, Yosh Nijman, Royce Newman, Cole Van Lanen

Offensive Guard: Elgton Jenkins, Simon Stepaniak, Lucas Patrick, Jon Runyan

Center: Josh Myers, Lucas Patrick, Jake Hanson

Green Bay Packers Depth Chart 2021 - Defense

Interior Defensive Line: Kenny Clark, Tedarrell Slaton, Willington Previlon, Anthony Rush

EDGE: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke, Delontae Scott

Linebacker: Za’Darius Smith, Krys Barnes, Kamal Martin, Ty Summers, De’Jon Harris, Randy Ramsey, Oren Burks, Jonathan Garvin, Isaiah McDuffie

Cornerback: Jaire Alexander, Josh Jackson, Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan, Eric Stokes, Stanford Samuels III, Shemar Jean-Charles, Ka’dar Hollman

Safety: Darnell Savage, Adrian Amos, Vernon Scott, Henry Black, Innis Gaines, Ray Wilborn

Green Bay Packers Depth Chart 2021 - Special Teams

Kicker: Mason Crosby

Punter: J.K. Scott

Long Snapper: Hunter Bradley

Green Bay Packers Depth Chart Analysis - Offense

Quarterbacks

The starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers this season will dictate this team’s hopes. If reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers agrees to return to the franchise, then this team can challenge for the Super Bowl. If he leaves the franchise then that changes the team’s prospects significantly.

2020 NFL Draft first-round pick Jordan Love hasn’t played a single snap in an NFL regular-season game. It would be a lot of pressure to put on the young quarterback's shoulders.

The Packers have signed veteran quarterback Blake Bortles, but no Packers fan wants to see him under center in Week 1. Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett coached Bortles in Jacksonville. If Rodgers does depart, don’t be surprised to see Bortles given the opportunity to challenge Love for the starting job.

Running Backs

Unlike the quarterback situation, the Packers know who their starting running back will be in 2021. They re-signed free agent Aaron Jones to a four-year $48 million deal this offseason. Jones ran for 1,104 yards, scoring nine rushing touchdowns last season and averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

After the offseason departure of Jamaal Williams, Jones will be ably backed up by A.J. Dillon, who showed glimpses of his star potential last season. Dillon averaged 5.3 yards per carry in 2020.

Wide Receivers

The Packers are blessed to have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Davante Adams. Last year, Adams caught the most receiving touchdowns (18) in the league and recorded another 1,000-yard season. The Rodgers/Adams combination has proven to be nearly unstoppable over the past few seasons.

Things get a little trickier for the Packers after Adams. Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have had their moments, but injuries and inconsistency have halted their progress.

Some good news for Green Bay is that veteran receiver Devin Funchess returns after sitting out last season. He will give Rodgers a big and experienced target in 2021.

Clemson rookie slot receiver Amari Rodgers was picked in the third round of the draft and could make an immediate impact alongside Adams and Funchess.

Tight Ends

After years of disappointing production at the tight end position, the Packers found their man in 2020. Robert Tonyan was a revelation, scoring an NFL-high 11 touchdowns at the position. Rodgers and Tonyan’s chemistry was key to the Packers’ success last season.

He will be backed up by veteran Marcedes Lewis, whose experience has proven to be valuable for the offense. The Packers also have Jace Sternberger and Josiah Deguara on the roster to push for some offensive snaps.

Offensive Tackle

Star tackle David Bakhtiari tore his ACL late last season and won’t be ready for Week 1. Elgton Jenkins will continue to deputize at left tackle while Billy Turner proved he can hold his own at right tackle in 2020.

Second-year tackle Yosh Niman could see more game time due to a lack of depth and Bakhtiari’s injury. The Packers drafted two rookies in Royce Newman and Cole Van Lanen to help add depth to the offensive line.

Offensive Guard

Lucas Patrick will be back at right guard in 2021, a position he started in every game last season. However, Corey Linsley's departure in free agency may thrust him into the center position.

With Elgton Jenkins covering for David Bakhtiari at left tackle, Jon Runyan Jr. is expected to start. He showed his versatility and toughness in 2020 and should be up for the role.

The Packers also have 2020 rookie Simon Stepaniak to provide some backup.

Center

As mentioned above, Green Bay lost longtime starting center Corey Linsley in free agency, so there will be a new face at the position in 2021. They selected Ohio State’s Josh Myers in this year’s draft and he will go into pre-season as the favorite to start.

If the rookie center struggles, the Packers will look to Lucas Patrick to move over from guard to fill the role.

Green Bay Packers Depth Chart Analysis - Defense

Interior Defensive Line

Nose tackle Kenny Clark had a rather underwhelming campaign in 2020. The Packers are hoping that he will bounce back in 2021.

Clark will be backed up by Florida rookie Tedarrel Slaton, who was selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

Willington Previlon, who spent last season on the practice squad, will also be battling for snaps.

EDGE

Edge rusher Rashan Gary finally showed why the Packers drafted him 12th in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He had five sacks, 35 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and 11 quarterback hits in 2020. While Gary has improved, Preston Smith had a down season.

Smith played in 16 games and recorded only four sacks, a steep drop from the 12 he managed last season. His tackles went down from 56 to 42 and his quarterback hits were down just 11. After restructuring Smith's contract, Green Bay will be looking for him to return to form this season.

Linebackers

Green Bay’s linebacker core was disappointing last season. Star linebacker Za’Darius Smith did all he could to produce on defense, but his fellow defensive backs let him down.

Smith had 12.5 sacks in 2020 which was more than double that of any other teammate. He also recorded 52 tackles and 23 quarterback hits. If the Packers can get any decent production out of their other linebackers, then they could be a force in 2021.

Rookies Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin both contributed last season and should improve in their second years.

Cornerback

Cornerbacks have been a hot topic for Packers fans over the past several seasons. While they have a star in Jaire Alexander, it’s the other starting cornerback position that has continued to cause issues for Green Bay.

Kevin King was badly exposed in the NFC championship game by Tom Brady in a play that arguably cost the Packers a Super Bowl berth. Green Bay did re-sign him to a one-year deal, but they also drafted Georgia’s Eric Stokes in the first round of this year’s draft.

The Packers will be hoping they can find another quality starting CB to partner with Jaire Alexander in 2021.

Safety

Both Packers’ safeties had great seasons in 2020. Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage were the rocks in Green Bay’s defense.

Amos led the team with 83 tackles, caught two interceptions and produced five tackles for losses. Free safety Savage had 75 tackles and four interceptions.

The Packers will be hoping for an injury-free season for them both as their depth at safety is not strong.