Green Bay Packers QB depth chart 2021: Starters and backup players

The Green Bay Packers are in an interesting, albeit uncomfortable, position. Current NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is refusing to return to the team, still holding out. Rodgers hasn't been at the Green Bay Packers' OTAs (Organized Team Activities) or at the mandatory minicamp held just last week.

As things stand, it appears Rodgers will be a no-show at the Green Bay Packers training camp next month as well. There's still a small sliver of hope in Green Bay that Rodgers will return, but the Packers will have to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

Green Bay Packers depth at QB

Here's the Green Bay Packers depth chart if Aaron Rodgers doesn't play the 2021 season:

QB1: Jordan Love

QB2: Blake Bortles

QB3: Kurt Benkert

QB4: Jake Dolegala

Green Bay Packers quarterback depth chart analysis

Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah State. Love was a three-year starter at Utah State where he threw for 8,600 yards and 60 touchdowns.

The Green Bay Packers drafted Love as a potential successor to Rodgers' throne. Studying under the tutelage of the NFL's MVP until it was his time to become the starter was surely the plan. Jordan Love didn't play at all during the 2020 season and there wasn't a preseason for him to get reps either. Love remained on the inactive list for the entire season.

When he takes the snap in this year's preseason game, it will be the first he takes as an NFL quarterback. While that isn't unusual for a young QB, it is going to be a tall order considering the Packers' situation. All things considered, Love's resume at Utah State shows that he is capable of being successful in the league while his minicamp showing has also been positive.

“I definitely feel it was a good day.” #Packers QB Jordan Love impresses at mini-camp: https://t.co/38wgF3QVZh — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) June 10, 2021

Blake Bortles

Blake Bortles was drafted third overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of UCF. Bortles had a rough few seasons with the Jaguars but led them to a 10-6 record and a playoff berth in 2017. Bortles and the Jaguars defeated the Bills in the WIld Card Round and then the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Divisional Round. The Jags eventually lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

Blake Bortles was replaced by Nick Foles as the starter for the Jaguars after the 2018 season, eventually being let go by the franchise. He then went on to spend some time as a backup quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos.

At the end of May, Blake Bortles signed with the Green Bay Packers as a backup quarterback, since there was plenty of need on the depth chart. Bortles will make for a solid backup quarterback for Jordan Love, seeing as how he has the most experience in the quarterback room.

Kurt Benkert

Kurt Benkert signed with the Green Bay Packers on May 17, 2021. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018 and has spent the past three seasons on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad.

Jake Dolegala

Jake Dolegala was undrafted out of Central Connecticut and signed with the Cincinnati Bengals shortly thereafter. He spent the 2019 season as a backup QB for the Bengals, but was released when Joe Burrow was drafted first overall. Dolegala was then signed by the New England Patriots and spent time on the practice squad in 2020 before being released when the team drafted Mac Jones.

Dolegala signed with the Green Bay Packers on June 10, 2021. He could see time on the Packers' practice squad as added depth.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha