3 reasons why Jordan Love will be the opening starter over Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of one of their most tumultuous offseasons in decades. Aaron Rodgers is actively holding out. Davante Adams has also questioned his future with the team if Rodgers does not return. However, unlike most other franchises, the Packers have their quarterback of the future waiting in the wings. Here are three reasons why Jordan Love will be the opening starter in Week One.

#1 - Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to play for the Green Bay Packers

When Aaron Rodgers wants to do something, he does it. He has had clutch throws in dozens of big games. He has willed his team deeper into the playoffs than they had any right to go multiple times. He is coming off an MVP season where he threw 48 touchdowns and five interceptions. Aaron Rodgers has also reached the NFC championship game in both of the last two seasons.

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made it clear he refuses to play for another organization. Considering Aaron Rodgers' ability to accomplish amazing feats when he wants to, it appears as though he will not be starting for the Green Bay Packers in 2021. With no Rodgers on the roster, it leaves the quarterback job ripe for the taking for Jordan Love.

#2 - Jordan Love is ready

Traditionally, the Packers have chosen to sit their quarterbacks for multiple seasons before officially handing them the keys to the kingdom. However, with Aaron Rodgers gone, the Green Bay Packers will have no choice.

What a stretch for Jordan Love:



* Wheel route to AJ Dillon right sideline for 30 yards.



* Free play deep to Lazard for 45.



* Deep corner route to Juwann Winfee for 30.



* Deep sideline to Aaron Jones for 30.



He was so 🔥 that TE coach Justin Outten started fanning him. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 9, 2021

That said, Jordan Love has already been with the organization for a full. Most NFL quarterbacks only need a year to get up to speed. Therefore, Jordan Love should be NFL-ready today.

#3 - Jordan Love is the best quarterback not named "Aaron Rodgers"

When looking at the depth chart of the Green Bay Packers, there are no other options that come close to Jordan Love, even if he struggles in his first season. Blake Bortles has not been a starter in the NFL since his time in Jacksonville ended in 2018. He was a backup for the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 and has flitted around the league since.

Aaron Rodgers

Kurt Benkert is the other quarterback on the depth chart. He's a 25-year-old who hasn't recorded a stat in the NFL and struggled in college. His best season came as a senior in college when he completed only 58.5 percent of his passes for 3207 yards.

Between Jordan Love, Blake Bortles, and Kurt Benkert, the Packers' best shot by far is hoping Love conquers all.

