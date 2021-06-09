Green Bay Packers fans disgruntled with Jordan Love's performance at minicamp

Jordan Love's first day of minicamp with first-team reps left a lot to be desired by Green Bay Packers fans. With Aaron Rodgers continuing to be a non-participant in the offseason workouts, it's Love's time to come up with the goods in training.

Unfortunately on Tuesday, there wasn't much for Green Bay Packers fans to be excited about. The 22-year-old lacked accuracy in his throws. Although he has a strong arm that can get the ball down the field, getting it to his receivers is something he struggled with this week.

With no apparent end in sight for the Aaron Rodgers holdout, Packers fans are worried about whether Jordan Love will be able to get the job done if he is named "QB1".

People aren't going to be perfect in OTA's & minicamps but Jordan Love has the ENTIRE FOOTBALL WORLD looking at his performance #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/i0yvtTiFhf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 8, 2021

Twitter reacts to Jordan Love's minicamp struggles

Green Bay Packers fans and reporters alike took to Twitter on Tuesday to express their feelings about Jordan Love's performance on the first day of minicamp.

Notes from Minicamp practice No. 1



* Jordan Love struggled with accuracy. 12-23 passing in team, including failed 2-minute drill.



* Davante Adams was present but did very little.



* Devin Funchess looks the part.



* Jaire Alexander with a big PBU (what else is new). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 8, 2021

Jordan Love's passing, while deep, was inaccurate throughout practice. At one point, in a two-minute drill, he threw over Malik Taylor's head on what would have been a fourth-and-seven from midfield.

QB Jordan Love is struggling at Packers minicamp, and Bears fans are loving it https://t.co/esbV6WFkHi — BearsWire (@TheBearsWire) June 9, 2021

Through all of the negativity, there were some bright spots in Jordan Love's first day of minicamp.

No live rush, but Jordan Love just flashed some impressive athleticism. Love maneuvered inside the pocket before flushing left and finding Amari Rodgers in the middle. Hit Rodgers with a low throw to beat tight coverage. Arm and feet in one play. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) June 8, 2021

Then there was this pass from Jordan Love to Aaron Jones, another bright spot on the first day of minicamp.

#Packers Mini Camp drills #10 Jordan Love to #33 Aaron Jones. pic.twitter.com/IrKjjKadsA — Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) June 8, 2021

It appears there is more to come from the backup quarterback. Jordan Love will speak to reporters this afternoon after practice in the Green Bay Packers' Zoom Room.

Jordan Love will speak with reporters after practice today for the first time since last training camp. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 9, 2021

Green Bay Packers' Devanta Adams praised the young quarterback after the first day of minicamp.

Davante Adams on Jordan Love: “He’s locked in and I can see it.”



Adams super supportive of Love. #Packers — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) June 8, 2021

Jordan love could simply be a little rusty and could possible have to adapt to a new role as a starting quarterback, which is always the case with a young QB. However, with the reigning MVP refusing to show, and a divided Packers' fan base, there could be a storm brewing in Green Bay.

Jordan was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah State. In his collegiate career, Jordan Love was a three-year starter after redshirting his freshman year. Love threw for 8,600 yards and sixty passing touchdowns in his three years. He is also able to use his legs to make plays happen, as evident by the fact that he ran for 403 yards and nine touchdowns in those years.

