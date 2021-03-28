2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Will the Green Bay Packers trade up for a wide receiver?

The Green Bay Packers haven't made any plays for a top wide receiver free agent this offseason. Green Bay currently has the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. After failing to land a top wide receiver in free agency, all signs point to the Packers drafting a wide receiver.

This position might be the second-best group in this year's NFL draft class. Everyone is discussing the top three wide receivers, but the overall class is deep. Looking at what the San Francisco 49ers gave up to get the third overall pick could steer the Packers away from trying to trade up for one of the elite prospects. Still, landing one of these players could take the Packers' offense to the next level.

Let's take a look and see if it makes sense for the Green Bay Packers to trade up to land a wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Should the Green Bay Packers trade up for a top wide receiver?

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

If the Packers want a chance to take Jaylen Waddle, Ja'Marr Chase, or Devonta Adams, they will need to give up a lot of draft capital. Plus, the Packers already have two talented wide receivers in Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. As a result, it doesn't make sense for Green Bay to trade up for another wideout.

The Packers are picking late in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but they shouldn't worry about missing out on the top prospects. With the talent that will still be available when they're on the clock, the Packers can still get a great receiver in the first round.

Though Waddle, Chase, and Smith likely to get picked within the first 15 selections, Rondale Moore, Rashod Bateman, and Kadarius Toney should still be on the board.

Highest-graded WRs in contested catch situations in 2020



1. Kenny Golladay - 96.6

2. Davante Adams - 91.8

3. Keenan Allen - 91.5

4. Allen Robinson - 91.0 pic.twitter.com/kU2ANhj5G1 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 25, 2021

By the 29th overall pick come around, the Packers will have the decision to pick either Toney or Moore. Both wide receivers are fast, and both players will give the Packers a great slot wide receiver that can be used in multiple ways.

Toney should have the edge over Moore at this point. He has experience playing all over the offensive side of the field, and the Green Bay Packers will likely value this versatility. The Florida Gators used Toney in multiple sets and posistions during the 2020 college football season.

So, how do we get Kadarius Toney in a #Packers jersey?



𝙉𝙊𝙒 pic.twitter.com/9NRnIU2N0m — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) February 5, 2021

Toney checks a lot of the boxes for the Packers, at least when it comes to what the team is looking for at the wide receiver position for the 2021 season and beyond. As a result, the Packers should keep their current position in the first round and hope that Toney will still be available.