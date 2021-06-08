3 Reasons why Aaron Rodgers could break first and rejoin the Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are still in a standoff that doesn't look like it's going to end anytime soon. The situation has now become serious, with reports suggesting Aaron Rodgers plans to miss the mandatory minicamp. Rodgers is aware of the financial problems that come with missing camp but could still go ahead with his decision.

The Packers are not bending when it comes to the Aaron Rodgers situation, and from the recent news, neither is Rodgers. Now the two sides are in a challenging problem because it will come down to who breaks first. Let's take a look at three reasons why Aaron Rodgers could be the first to yield.

Will Aaron Rodgers break first to save money and play football?

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers could be the first to break in this standoff for three reasons - Rodgers respects his teammates, loves the Packers fan base, and retiring is not an option. Let's break down these three reasons and explain why the reigning MVP could be the first to break in the Rodgers-Packers standoff.

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp that starts Tuesday, per sources. Green Bay could opt to fine him $93,085 for his absences or it could make it an excused absence and waive the fine. But Rodgers is not expected there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021

#1 Aaron Rodgers has built a strong bond with his current Packers teammates

Aaron Rodgers suffers from a challenging condition that athletes try to stay away from during their careers. Rodgers wants to be liked and is not comfortable being a villain. It's only a matter of time before the Packers roster starts to grow with Jordan Love and begins to side with the Packers organization.

The Green Bay Packers pay their salaries. The second Rodgers feels his teammates are starting to pull away from him, he will slowly begin to put out the fire with the Packers.

Aaron had built a bond with his teammates and expressed how much he cared about them when he interviewed Kenny Mayne. He's accomplished a lot with the group of guys he's played within Green Bay. For example, Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers have developed a great friendship off the field.

Aaron Rodgers is not a fan of confrontation. He would instead drop subtle hints about his true feelings. The longer Rodgers sits out, the more his teammates will feel like their quarterback has given up on them and the team.

#2 The Rodgers-Packers drama has split the Green Bay fan base

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones does the Lambo Leap

Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy wrote a column in his "Murphy Takes 5" about the Packers and Rodgers.

"The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base."

When looking at the statement made by Murphy, it's easy to think that he's dramatic, but the fans have spoken. Green Bay fans have said positive things about supporting their franchise quarterback, but Packers fans are not happy with his decision. It doesn't help that the Green Bay Packers are working hard to get ready for the season, and Rodgers is posting pictures of himself enjoying time in Hawaii.

Green Bay's fan base has expressed their thoughts on Aaron Rodgers on social media platforms. Fox Sports picked out an even number of posts from the Packers' fan base. Here's what Green Bay fans are saying about their franchise quarterback.

One fan wrote:

"I have tremendous admiration for Aaron. The guy has given up so much to Green Bay, it's cool to see him just living life."

Another fan who supports Rodgers wrote this:

"Time heals all wounds. Thanks for the memories. I hope you work things out and become another Packer legend that I grew up with."

There are also fans who are not okay with Rodgers prancing around like nothing is happening. One fan wrote:

"Nice. Our expensive quarterback is scaling a waterfall. He's such a liability!!"

Another fan who was unhappy with Rodgers wrote:

"Get back to work 12. You are hurting your teammates. Don't be selfish."

The comment made by Mark Murphy has proven to be true. Aaron Rodgers has split the Green Bay Packers fan base. With Rodgers desperately wanting to be liked, the fans could be why he breaks first.

#3 Aaron Rodgers isn't ready to retire, and the Packers are not going to trade him

Aaron Rodgers hosts Jeopardy.

Aaron Rodgers has thought about retiring and becoming Jeopardy's full-time host. In the two weeks that Aaron Rodgers hosted Jeopardy, the ratings were good but not the best. In the first week, Rodgers posted ratings of 5.6 and saw his numbers drop to 5.5 in his second week.

Ken Jennings hosted Jeopardy for six weeks and averaged a 6.0 rating. Daytime TV producer Mike Richards averaged a 5.9 rating while hosting Jeopardy. Rodgers' chances of hosting Jeopardy full-time are not high.

Now that the dreams of hosting Jeopardy are out of the picture, Aaron Rodgers now has to hope for a trade. Green Bay has made it clear that they're not budging on trading the franchise quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers when asked about Packers minicamp 😂 pic.twitter.com/EQzOKYmRYd — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 7, 2021

Rodgers isn't planning on budging either and is probably going to sit out the mandatory minicamp. If Rodgers doesn't attend the mandatory minicamps, he will have to pay $93,085 in fines. The Packers franchise quarterback will receive a fine of $15,515 for missing Tuesday, $31,030 for Wednesday, and $46,540 for Thursday, if he doesn't show up.

If this carries over to training camp, which starts on July 27th, Aaron Rodgers will receive a fine worth $50,000 per day missed. He has already missed out on his $500,000 workout bonus. If Rodgers plans on seeing this through, he will lose out on a lot of money.

This leads one to believe Rodgers will break first and rejoin the Green Bay Packers before the $50k per day fine hits at training camp.

