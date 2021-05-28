Stephen A. Smith goes on a rant about everything Green Bay Packers have done wrong in Aaron Rodgers situation

Stephen A. Smith has been known for his rants about Aaron Rodgers over the years. With the quarterback's career in crisis this offseason, Stephen A. Smith has not chosen this moment to be quiet. Speaking to Max Kellerman on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith had another rant about the Aaron Rodgers situation.

Stephen A. Smith's rant on Rodgers

Stephen A. Smith's rant started by laying out what the franchise quarterback of the Green Bay Packers has done for them over the last decade and a half. He listed his record, the fact that he is a three-time MVP and "the greatest talent ever at quarterback."

Stephen A. Smith went on to add that he is taking Aaron Rodgers' side in why the Packers have not been back to a Super Bowl in ten years. Basically, Stephen A. Smith said that Aaron Rodgers has been carrying Green Bay's roster for years.

Stephen A. Smith next went on to look at what the Green Bay Packers have done in return. He mentioned how the Packers cut Jordy Nelson and made "a plethora" of moves without keeping Rodgers in the fold. Stephen A. Smith summed it up when he told Max Kellerman that when Rodgers voiced his concerns, the organization basically told him to "shut the hell up and go play."

Stephen A. Smith said the Packers should have listened to Rodgers' wishes about moves in the organization. He also said he expects Aaron Rodgers to get more aggressive about his demands in the near future.

ESPN's Max Kellerman on Brett Favre: "Never as good as Aaron Rodgers is right now, not on his best day." pic.twitter.com/HeFK6BjQGu — For The Win (@ForTheWin) August 31, 2018

In response, Max Kellerman said there was a chance for the Packers to rectify the situation if they apologize and start making moves to correct the culture. The culture is largely what Rodgers' issue is with the Packers, according to his ESPN interview earlier this week.

Stephen A. Smith responded by saying that the culture in Green Bay is not correctable. Aaron Rodgers has been ignored for too long and anything now would be too little, too late.

Aaron Rodgers

Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith went back and forth on a few smaller points before the moderator stepped in and moved the show along to the next topic. In total, the section of the show lasted around seven minutes and can be watched in full above.