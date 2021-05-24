Why didn't Aaron Rodgers show up for OTAs?

The Green Bay Packers opened their organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday and were without one important individual. Aaron Rodgers was a no-show in the first OTA for Green Bay, which honestly shouldn't be a surprise to many with everything that has happened this offseason.

With Aaron Rodgers missing the first OTAs, it shows that his time with the Packers is likely to come to an end. Adam Schefter posted on his Twitter account that Rodgers has been a regular participant in the Packers' offseason program and OTAs. That all ended today when Rodgers didn't make an appearance.

NFL fans may ask, why is this so important? What happens if Aaron Rodgers doesn't show up? Here's why Aaron Rodgers not showing up to OTAs impacts Rodgers and the Packers.

Why is Aaron Rodgers missing OTAs so important?

This may only be the first organized team activity of the offseason, but everything is pointing towards Aaron Rodgers possibly sitting out the season. It also shows that Aaron Rodgers isn't going to be the doormat for the Packers franchise anymore.

There's a standoff between Rodgers and the Packers, with both sides not budging. Although it's the first day of OTAs, it's definitely something to look into and follow throughout the week.

What happens if Aaron Rodgers doesn't show up to OTAs?

Aaron Rodgers has missed Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Green Bay Packers OTAs. This eliminated his $500,000 workout bonus that he receives for attending offseason workouts. Rodgers is one of 19 Green Bay Packers players that have workout bonuses.

If the Packers players decide to skip OTAs, they'll lose out on a lot of money. ESPN Staff Writer Rob Demovsky reported that this could be a $5.08 million boycott. Rodgers is willing to give up the $500,000 workout bonus to get his point across to the Packers.

It'll be interesting to see who will give in first. Rodgers doesn't seem like he's willing to budge and the Packers haven't said much about the situation. Head coach Mike LaFleur was asked if he had any updates on Rodgers' situation.

"I've got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way. We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that, and we'll continue to work at it each and every day," said LaFleur.

This is an intense poker game between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. There's no doubt fans are following this closely to see who either shows their cards first or folds.