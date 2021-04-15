What are NFL OTAs and why are players & teams boycotting them?

Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are the only time in an NFL offseason, aside from minicamps, when players and coaches can work together as a complete team on the football field with helmets. Per the CBA, each NFL team is given a limited number of days and practice hours to get work done.

OTAs are listed as voluntary but not many players can miss out on OTAs. If a player wants a job in the NFL, they should be at OTAs ready to give it their all to make the team. Unless a player is having contract issues with a franchise, it's usually perfect attendance for OTAs.

With the NFL wanting to make OTAs virtual, there are some teams that are boycotting the team activities.

Which NFL teams are boycotting OTAs?

Denver Broncos Training Camp

Currently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, and Denver Broncos are the three teams that are boycotting offseason workouts. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the newest team to boycott OTAs and the NFLPA released a statement on behalf of the franchise:

"NFL players across our league are a group of professionals who care about our jobs, our community, and our families. We made a commitment to the organization, to Bucs fans, and to each other that we would come back to try and bring another world championship to Tampa Bay."

“We know that our union worked to negotiate safety protocols, but in light of the ongoing pandemic, we are choosing to take a stand with other players across the league and exercise our right to not participate in the voluntary offseason program. We had a fully virtual offseason last year and we held each other accountable to do the work it took to win and we plan to do that again,” concluded the statement.

The Denver Broncos held a conference call and decided to boycott the in-person workouts and meetings as a group. After the decision, the NFLPA released a statement on behalf of the Broncos players.

Advertisement

A statement on behalf of the Denver Broncos players: pic.twitter.com/b7ZQZ1Z7PY — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 13, 2021

Shortly after, the Denver Broncos made their decision to boycott the OTAs. The Seattle Seahawks soon followed the trend.

A statement on behalf of the Seattle Seahawks players: pic.twitter.com/4Bwl4KkEOI — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 13, 2021

The NFL players are not 100% wrong for boycotting the OTAs because no one knows how this virus is going to go. Not all NFL players will be vaccinated, and boycotting in-person workouts is understandable. It will be interesting to see how many other teams boycott the OTAs as the off-season continues.