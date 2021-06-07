3 Biggest losers from the Tennessee Titans landing Julio Jones

The Tennessee Titans have made a monumental acquisition by trading for Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones. The Titans spent weeks trying to crack a deal for Julio Jones and finally managed it. NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke down the trade details.

Julio Jones trade details:

Atlanta Falcons receive 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick. Tennessee Titans receive Julio Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The most critical detail in the trade is that the Tennessee Titans will take on all of Julio Jones' $15.3 million salary for 2021 and the rest of his contract. The Falcons will carry $7.75 million in dead money this year. Tennessee has become an even more dangerous team with the addition of Julio Jones.

Who are the three teams that lost majorly from the Julio Jones trade?

Many teams were in the race to acquire Jones, but they failed to get a deal done. The Titans went all-in on Julio Jones, and they won the race in the end.

Here are the three teams that lost majorly from the Julio Jones trade.

#1 - New England Patriots

New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

The New England Patriots were one of the top landing spots for Julio Jones. The team has added wide receivers through free agency, but none as good as Julio Jones. It's hard to say why the Patriots failed to get a deal done, but they're the biggest losers in Julio Jones' trade to the Titans.

Julio Jones has more career receiving yards than all of the Patriots' top five receivers combined. Cam Newton will head into the 2021-2022 season with a second-string wide receiver group. New England's top wide receiver is Nelson Agholor, who has underperformed throughout his NFL career.

The New England Patriots do not have a wide receiver who has caught 100 passes or registered 1,000 yards or more in a single season. With all the upgrades the team made on defense and to the tight end position, one would think that New England would've gone all-in on Julio Jones. But they did not and lost out on a top receiver.

#2 - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

The Green Bay Packers had one job heading into the 2021 off-season, and that was to get Aaron Rodgers a reliable wide receiver.

Instead, the Packers chose to get into a spat with Rodgers and let Julio Jones slip through their fingers. Rodgers has Davante Adams, but once the opposition defense keys in on the veteran, the team's passing game suffers.

When looking at what the Atlanta Falcons' accepted in exchange for Julio Jones, the Packers fan base will be sick to their stomachs. The Titans are getting a future Hall of Fame wide receiver for a second- and fourth-round draft pick. Green Bay could've and should've been able to offer that for Julio Jones.

The Packers fumbled the opportunity not only to land a top receiver but also to get closer to ending their spat with Rodgers.

#3 - Baltimore Ravens

Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

The Baltimore Ravens are another team focusing on upgrading their wide receiver position this offseason.

Baltimore did add Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman, but neither of the two is anywhere close to Julio Jones. The Ravens are entering the 2021 season with two wide receivers who cannot be the number one option.

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best rushing teams in football. It's hard to say if the Ravens would have considered changing their offensive plans had they landed a star wide receiver like Jones.

Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews have been Lamar Jackson's top targets for the past two seasons, which explains why he tucks and runs the football so much. This was Baltimore's chance to give Lamar Jackson one of the best wide receivers in the NFL but failed to get a deal done.

Jackson is due a contract extension soon, and while the quarterback will likely sign a long-term deal with the team, the decision could've been easier had they landed Julio Jones.

Enjoying Sportskeeda's coverage? Take a quick 30-second survey to help us deliver the best content around NFL & College Football. Click here!

Edited by jay.loke710