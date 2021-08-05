Denver Broncos 2021 training camp: 5 observations and talking points

The Denver Broncos are looking to put a disappointing 2020 season behind them and focus on the season ahead. After all, last season saw a positive COVID-19 test result put their entire quarterback room in protocols, which led to an undrafted wide receiver in Kendall Hinton starting at quarterback.

The Broncos also lost veteran linebacker Von Miller for the entire season before the season even began.

The Broncos are currently at 2021 NFL training camp with a possible quarterback competition and a lot of promising players, all looking to make a splash in the AFC West.

5 observations at Denver Broncos training camp

#1 - Rookie Patrick Surtain II is a menace

The Denver Broncos drafted Patrick Surtain II out of Alabama with the ninth overall selection. It came as a surprise to many that the Broncos were drafting a cornerback and not an offensive player, especially a quarterback.

The Broncos wanted to upgrade their secondary and they figured this was the best move. Surtain has shown early on in training camp that he is going to make an immediate impact. He has had interceptions and shown how big a presence he can be on defense, which is a big upside in the AFC West.

Patrick Surtain II with a pick today at camp 👀pic.twitter.com/uI8hoNBqD4 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 3, 2021

#2 - Teddy Bridgewater vs. Drew Lock

The battle for who will be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos continues. It appears Teddy Bridgewater has bounced back after throwing three interceptions in practice. Drew Lock has shown solid progress since last season in hopes of keeping his starting job. The preseason matchups should be a more telling sign of who will officially win the quarterback battle.

#3 - Can Javonte Williams pick up where Phillip Lindsay left off?

When the Denver Broncos didn't re-sign Phillip Lindsay in free agency, he decided to sign with the Houston Texans. Now, Denver is hoping that their second-round draft pick Javonte Williams will be able to be the best option at RB2 next to Melvin Gordon this season and possibly in the future, considering Gordon becomes a free agent after the 2021 season.

Williams has already shown that he has the ability to be the number one running back and has great speed and athleticism.

How do Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and rookie RB Javonte Williams look early in camp? Williams was considered by the Broncos as the best back in the draft. They really like him. The other two are stars. My report on @nflnetwork at #broncos camp pic.twitter.com/QPBlLAycoG — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 4, 2021

#4 - The return of Courtland Sutton

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton missed the majority of the 2020 season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 2. The Broncos receiving core was clearly missing one of its best receivers, leaving Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler to fend for themselves in their young careers.

With Sutton expected to be ready for Week 1, the Broncos offense should be even more effective.

#5 - The return of the Broncos' tough edge rushers

The Broncos may finally get an entire season from their edge rushers, Bradley Chubb and Von Miller. Together, Miller and Chubb can cause quite a disturbance for opposing offenses. Since Chubb was drafted in 2018, both he and Miller have lost playing time due to injuries. Along with the addition of Surtain, the Broncos are expecting big things out of Chubb and Miller in 2021.

