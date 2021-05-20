NFL: 5 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos' 2021 season

The Denver Broncos are in for either one of their most exciting seasons in the recent past or one of the most disappointing.

The team retains hope of landing Aaron Rodgers, though the Green Bay Packers have made it clear that the quarterback won't be traded.

It's difficult to predict what the immediate future holds for the Broncos, but with that said, here are five bold predictions for their 2021 season.

Bold predictions for the Denver Broncos' 2021 season

#1 - Broncos land Rodgers

This bold prediction sets up all the others. The Broncos will give the Packers two first-round picks, K.J. Hamler and both Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock to the Packers in exchange for the NFL MVP.

The trade turns the AFC West upside down. The AFC West will have Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr going head-to-head for the division title.

Aaron Rodgers red-zone passing in 2020 (playoffs included):



🔸67 completions (1st)

🔸38 TDs (1st)

🔸0 INTs pic.twitter.com/zcg0fPwp2a — PFF (@PFF) May 18, 2021

#2 - Broncos start 2-2, Chiefs start 4-0

Aaron Rodgers will take time to get accustomed to the Broncos' playbook and establish chemistry with an entirely new roster.

As such, the Broncos drop the early game against the New York Giants and the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

#3 - Chiefs Blowout Broncos in the first game

With so much hope going into the game, the Broncos ultimately whiff. Aaron Rodgers plays well but the rest of the team, used to being defeated by the team in red, do not show up mentally.

The Broncos lose by 20 points and Rodgers has flashbacks to the last two NFC championship games, except now he is still in the regular season.

Of wide receivers with at least 50 targets, Tim Patrick is only 1 of 5 receivers who does not have a single drop this season. pic.twitter.com/lzCDhdQrai — PFF DEN Broncos (@PFF_Broncos) December 9, 2020

#4 - Broncos meet Chiefs in playoffs

The Broncos will make a late push for a wild-card spot to make the playoffs. They end up playing the Chiefs in the playoffs and Aaron Rodgers' team wins.

Von Miller and Bradley Chubb will dominate Kansas City's offensive tackles and trouble Mahomes all night long.

#5 - Rodgers meets Packers in Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love

While Rodgers will be leading the Broncos' Super Bowl charge, the Packers' young quarterback Jordan Love will do the same.

After only a year sitting behind Rodgers, Love developed into a stellar quarterback and is hungry for a Super Bowl. The Super Bowl sees Rodgers battle Love for the Lombardi trophy. Who wins?