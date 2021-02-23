NFL Trade Rumors: Will the Denver Broncos trade Drew Lock?

The Denver Broncos have made it known that they're interested in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes if he becomes available. As a result, Drew Lock's future with the Broncos is in jeopardy. Denver has been unsure about how Lock's status as the long-term answer at quarterback.

In Lock's first full season as a starter, he recorded 19 total touchdowns, but he also threw 15 interceptions. He failed to reach 3,000 yards passing, and at one point during the 2020 season the Denver Broncos did not have a starting quarterback whatsoever. (The team's entire QB room missed a game due to COVID-19 protocols.)

Looking at the last two seasons that Drew Lock has spent in Denver bings up a good question. What is he worth in the trading market? The answer is unclear, but the Broncos will have to ask themselves that question if they decide to shop him this offseason.

Which teams will be interested if Drew Lock is available in a trade?

Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock could be available this off-season

Drew Lock will be entering his third NFL season, and will only be 25 years old next season. It's uncertain whether the Denver Broncos quarterback will be successful in the NFL. Only time will tell if getting out of Denver will help his career. There are three potential landing spots for Drew Lock.

Where do things stand at QB for the #broncos this offseason? Here's what I've gathered and it could tell you a few things as to where everything stands with their thinking. My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Mc3EX9VLde — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 17, 2021

1) Houston Texans

Advertisement

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Drew Lock could be a part of the blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson. He won't be the top prize in a trade for Watson, but he would be a part of it. The Broncos will need to offer Lock and other defensive talent, along with a number of picks, to make the deal good enough for the Texans.

Needless to say, Watson could be a massive upgrade over Lock, as he has already found a lot of success in the NFL.

2) San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

Advertisement

Drew Lock might be a last resort for the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers potentially releasing Jimmy Garoppolo, they will be in search for a new starting quarterback. If they miss out on Deshaun Watson and fail to trade up in the draft, look for the 49ers to call the Denver Broncos about Drew Lock.

"They've been rumored to be talking to a lot of teams about QB's. I thought they were going to make a trade last week for a QB & one of the teams backed out.



I think the whole conversation about Drew Lock being the guy is over"@mlombardiNFL on the #Broncos #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/fz1q6ipCkn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 16, 2021

3) Washington Football Team

Washington is in the search for a starting quarterback

Washington is another team that is picking high in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Washington Football Team could give Lock a fresh start. With the NFC East being the weakest division in the NFL, Lock could make a playoff run in Washington. The reigning NFC East Champions will be looking to upgrade at the quarterback position, and Lock could be the answer.