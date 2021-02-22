NFL Trade Rumors: 3 landing spots for Teddy Bridgewater

Teddy Bridgewater could be on the move this off-season. The Carolina Panthers are freeing up cap space to help land Houston Texans starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. If the Panthers move Teddy Bridgewater then it will tell us if they are close to landing Watson.

A year ago the Carolina Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a 3-year $63 million contract after his performance with the Saints. Bridgewater started 15 games for the Panthers in 2020. He led the Carolina Panthers to a (4-11) record and missed the NFL playoffs.

Teddy Bridgewater threw for 15 touchdowns but also threw 11 interceptions. At times last season, he showed that he was not ready to be a starting quarterback. Teddy is a lot like Alex Smith, he will win games during the season but will never win a Super Bowl.

If the Carolina Panthers are pushing hard for Deshaun Watson and can land the Texans quarterback, then they will need to move Bridgewater. Here are three teams that could use his help in the short-term.

NFL Trade Rumors: Three short-term landing spots for Teddy Bridgewater

Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater is a short-term fix

Teddy Bridgewater is not a long-term fix for NFL franchises. However, he can be a valuable short-term fix. There are three teams that are in need of a short-term fix at quarterback.

Teddy Bridgewater just unfollowed the Panthers on Instagram and went private pic.twitter.com/4MArZCrFdZ — 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚🎯(8-21) (@PistonsHateMe) February 20, 2021

1) Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears HC Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears are picking 20th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. They failed to land Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles. Now the Bears will look for a short-term fix at quarterback with Teddy Bridgewater.

Chicago is not 100% sold on their current quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky is set to be a free agent in 2021 and could have a number of teams calling for his services. Bridgewater will give the Bears a good short-term fix until they find a quarterback that they feel strongly about.

2) New England Patriots

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots are looking for a starting quarterback for the 2021 NFL season. New England is not a landing spot that NFL quarterbacks are jumping at as of right now. This is why pursuing Teddy Bridgewater makes sense for the Patriots.

Gotta feel for Teddy Bridgewater. He’s played average to above average everywhere he’s been and now the Panthers are clearing room to replace him with a new shiny toy in Deshaun Watson. I’m not saying the Panthers are wrong for doing it, I just feel bad for Teddy pic.twitter.com/buiORgQpaz — Dan Orlovsky’s Burner (@OrlovskyBurner) February 20, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater gives the New England Patriots their short-term fix at quarterback. The Cam Newton experiment failed for the Patriots because he turned the football over too much. Bridgewater will give the Patriots a polished passer that plays it safe and will not cost them football games.

3) Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team HC Ron Rivera

Washington is another team that drafts too high in the NFL draft to land one of the top three quarterbacks. They also do not have a lot of trade options to land Deshaun Watson. This is where Teddy Bridgewater enters the conversation.

Ron Rivera has not counted out a reunion with former starting quarterback Cam Newton but it doesn't seem likely. Teddy Bridgewater is a good fit for Washington in the short-term. The NFC East is weak and Washington has the defense to lead them back to the playoffs. In Bridgewater, they will have a quarterback that can start and give them a shot at winning a playoff game, until they find the answer they want at quarterback.