Are Aaron Rodgers trade rumors impacting Drew Lock? 

Drew Lock was the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos after being drafted in the second round out of Missouri. The Broncos then traded for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who makes automatic quarterback competition going into training camp.

Drew Lock's body language may give a clue

Now it's the Aaron Rodgers trade rumors that seem to really be affecting Drew Lock. When asked about the trade rumors at OTA's this week, Drew Lock seemed to give the right answers by saying that he didn't pay much attention to social media or other headlines because he was so focused on training.

Lock was giving the impression that he didn't know much about Rodgers' trade rumors with the Broncos.

With the help of several people including P. Manning, Drew Lock put together an extensive offseason plan. Throwing in the morning, footwork & film work in his basement, zooms, another throwing session & workouts. It was this over and over again. Lock is doing everything possible — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 24, 2021

His body language, however, says otherwise. While doing the media zoom meeting that all teams are conducting, Drew Lock looked bothered. He was uncomfortable in his chair when the subject of the trade arose. Lock continually moved back and forth. He then scratched his mouth, using only his middle finger.

Many, including Mike Florio and Chris Simms on their "ProFootballTalk Live" morning show on NBC Sports. Florio said:

"You always pay attention that when someone is talking and they can choose any finger to scratch their face or something, that when it's the middle finger, it says something."

Simms agreed that while Drew Lock is "saying all of the right things and doing all of the right things," internally he is bothered.

But, how could he not be? Drew Lock was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Missouri, where he was a four-year starter. When Lock was drafted by the Denver Broncos, he was seen by many as the quarterback of the future for the organization.

While only starting five games in his rookie season, he started 2020 off as a starter in Denver. Due to a shoulder injury and being placed on the COVID-19 list, he started just thirteen games last season.

Drew Lock's stats, however, were a little underwhelming. He threw for just 2,933 passing yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020. He rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns. But with 16 touchdowns, he also threw 15 interceptions, which is not ideal. He tied Carson Wentz for most interceptions thrown and didn't even start all 16 games.

This is sure to be the reason as to why the Broncos front office was comfortable trading for a veteran like Teddy Bridgewater.