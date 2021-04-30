NFL Draft 2021: With the ninth overall pick, the Denver Broncos select Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

After adding former Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller in the offseason, the Denver Broncos continued to improve their secondary by selecting Alabama corner Patrick Surtain II as the ninth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

ESPN's Jon Greenberg said Surtain II "checks literally every box."

How will Patrick Surtain II help the Broncos in his first year?

Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II provides more depth to an already talented Denver Broncos secondary. Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons, ranked fifth and seventh, respectively, in Pro Football Focus's coverage grade.

They also had the third-highest graded player at cornerback in Bryce Callahan. Surtain II will fill right in with one of the top pass covering teams in the NFL.

Surtain II was widely regarded as the top cornerback in the draft after recording 38 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and an SEC-leading 12 pass breakup for the National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II breaks up a pass intended for Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jonathan Mingo on Sept. 28, 2019.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound junior was targeted just 48 times and allowed 21 completions for 273 yards in 2020. He also recorded two quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and a 25-yard pick six.

Surtain II's productive 2020 campaign earned him the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year award from the Associated Press and SEC coaches. He allowed 25 yards receiving or fewer in 10 of 13 games, and Pro Football Focus ranked him as the top-rated cornerback in college football.

During the Crimson Tide's pro day, Surtain II clocked a 40-yard dash time of 4.46 seconds and recorded a 39-inch vertical jump. Alabama's top cornerback also bench pressed 225 pounds 18 times.

Short prediction on how the player's rookie season will go

Patrick Surtain II proved during his collegiate career at Alabama that he has the ability to make an immediate impact at the next level and will have an opportunity to learn from some of the best cornerbacks and safeties in the league.

The Broncos have seven picks remaining in the draft: round 2, pick 40; round 3, pick 71; round 4, pick 114; round 5, pick 152; round 7, pick 237; round 7, pick 239; and round 7, pick 25.