2021 NFL pre-season: Las Vegas Raiders Predictions and Match Preview

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a lull of sorts. They aren't one of the best teams in the NFL, but they certainly aren't one of the worst ones either.

The Raiders ended the 2020 season at 8-8, which wasn't calamitous, but the team needs to improve. The Kansas City Chiefs don't seem to be dropping from the AFC West standings anytime soon, so the Raiders will need to improve on both sides of the ball to make a run.

The 2021 season will also be the official grand opening of their new Allegiant Stadium. In 2020, the Raiders played in an empty stadium, so this will be the first time Raider Nation will finally get their long-awaited home again in Vegas.

What can be expected from the Las Vegas Raiders' offense?

The Raiders offense was the eighth-best in the NFL in 2020. The team will look to build on that and more going into the 2021 campaign. Derek Carr will have a new offensive weapon in John Brown this season. Brown signed with the Raiders this off-season after two campaigns with the Buffalo Bills.

Derek Carr and Ron Milus continue to get after it. Super competitive period here at @Raiders camp pic.twitter.com/tnRk8c9Fyv — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 6, 2021

Brown had 1,000 receiving yards in 2019, but due to the Ravens' inability to pass the ball last season, his numbers dropped along with that of the other receivers. But Brown could be the spark the Raiders offense needs to take the next step.

Las Vegas will also hope Henry Ruggs III has a standout sophomore campaign in 2021. In his rookie season, Ruggs had 26 receptions in 13 games for a total of 452 yards and two touchdowns.

#Raiders QB Derek Carr on the Tre'von Moehrig pass breakup in 1-on-1's today



"With a rookie safety usually, you can just throw whatever route you want...this guy can actually cover so it's impressive..." pic.twitter.com/zuksowtyIV — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) August 4, 2021

What to expect from the Las Vegas Raiders' defense?

The Las Vegas Raiders defense was ranked down the bottom at 25th in the NFL. To address the defensive woes they suffered last season, the Raiders went defense-heavy in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Raiders used four of their first five draft picks on defensive players. Second-round draft pick Trevon Moerig out of TCU should help the secondary in terms of defending against the deep ball. It's something the Raiders massively struggled with in 2020.

The addition of Casey Hayward Jr. to the defense should also help the Las Vegas Raiders make waves in the West.

It’s great seeing Casey Hayward Jr. imparting some wisdom to Trayvon Mullen Jr. The two have been getting a lot of reps together as the @Raiders starting outside cornerbacks through Training Camp. pic.twitter.com/LJphCVUSCC — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) August 4, 2021

Las Vegas Raiders pre-season prediction

The Raiders will host their first home game at the Allegiant Stadium on August 14 against the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders will then have away games against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

While it appears that most of their starters won't play until the second pre-season game, the Raiders could go 1-2, taking the matchup against the Rams and losing the other two. But it's a hazardous prediction, considering the uncertainty of all the starting rosters in pre-season.

