NFL Trade Rumors: Will Derek Carr be Traded?

Derek Carr has been a serviceable leader and quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, but with the team missing the playoffs while their AFC West rival Kansas City prepares for their second Super Bowl in two years, the pressure to win now is mounting.

Other NFL teams have been linked to trades and trade rumors, with proposed deals already being worked out, such as the trade that will send Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and multiple picks in upcoming NFL Drafts. The Raiders have not been in the news regarding specific offers that they made, like other teams such as Carolina, but could be looking to improve their offense through the trade market this offseason.

NFL Trade Rumors - Is Derek Carr on the move?

Derek Carr is a talented young QB, making him a commodity in a league that revolves around offensive explosions. Rumors have suggested that the Houston Texans may pursue Carr in a trade package for Deshaun Watson, who has expressed his desire to part ways with the Texans.

Leadership for the Texans has been united with the message that they are not looking to trade Watson, but odds are that with their star QB publicly unhappy, the Texans have their front office staff checking for interest around the league. Watson is considered one of the best young quarterbacks in football, so depending on what else the Texans plan to offer, Derek Carr might be available for a swap.

Another possible suitor is New England, as the Patriots will look to upgrade their quarterback play from the dismal effort that Cam Newton put forth in his first, and likely only season with the franchise. New England does not have a quarterback to offer Las Vegas, but is expected to reach out in regards to draft picks that they could send to the Raiders, and that the Raiders could then swap to Houston for Watson.

Regardless of whether or not Derek Carr ends up wearing new colors next season, the up-and-coming quarterback should be considered a player to watch, as his dynamic abilities to make plays have had a profound effect on several games, as long as he can stay healthy, something he has had an issue with in the past. We'll keep you updated on any trade rumors involving Derek Carr, or any other big-name NFL player, as the offseason heats up.