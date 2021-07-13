Sportskeeda's top-5 QBs in college football

The quarterback position in college football is full of talent heading into the 2021-2022 season. There's a great chance this bunch will match the success at the quarterback position from a season ago.

The quarterbacks have massive shoes to fill that Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, and Justin Fields left. Each of the top-five quarterbacks on our list is unique in their own way. Here's a look at Sportskeeda's top-five quarterbacks heading into the upcoming college football season.

North Carolina QB Sam Howell

#1 - Sam Howell, North Carolina

Sam Howell has been tremendous in his first two seasons at North Carolina. Howell burst onto the scene as a freshman, throwing for 3,641 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 61.4% of his passes in his freshman season.

Sam Howell repeated his success from his freshman year during his sophomore season. The Tarheels quarterback threw for 3,586 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 68.1% of his passes.

If Sam Howell's freshman and sophomore seasons are a preview, Howell's junior season will be even more impressive. Howell is the engine of North Carolina's offense and team. The Tarheels will go as far as Howell takes them in 2021.

#2 Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler's first season as the full-time starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners was successful. Rattler completed 67.5% of his passes during his sophomore season. Last season, the Sooners quarterback threw for 3,031 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Spencer Rattler led the Big XII in completion percentage, passing yards, passing yards per attempt, and passing touchdowns during his sophomore season. There's not much that separates Howell and Rattler heading into the 2021 college football season.

Howell and Rattler both have an opportunity to be the number one selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

Liberty QB Malik Willis

#3 Malik Willis, Liberty

Malik Willis made a move to Liberty after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons at Auburn. Willis completed 64.2% of his passes in his first season as the Liberty quarterback. Malik also threw for 2,250 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2020.

The junior quarterback separates himself from the other quarterbacks because of his ability to make plays on the ground. Malik Willis rushed for 944 yards and 14 touchdowns on 141 attempts during the 2020 college football season.

Willis has all the talent to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2022 NFL draft. It's a long shot, but Malik Willis could be a sleeper in the Heisman Trophy race during the upcoming college football season.

#4 Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Matt Corral is another returning quarterback who had a tremendous 2020 season. Corral completed 70.9% of his passes last season. The Rebels quarterback threw for 3,337 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions last season.

Corral found success on the ground for the Ole Miss Rebels offense during the 2020 season. Matt Corral rushed for 506 yards and four touchdowns on 112 attempts last season.

There's little room for error for Matt Corral, and playing in the SEC doesn't help. The 2021-2022 college football season may be the most crucial season of his college career. Corral will have the most challenging schedule out of all the quarterbacks on our list.

Miami QB D'Eriq King

#5 D'Eriq King, Miami (FLA)

The Hurricanes are entering their second season with D'Eriq King as the starting quarterback. King played at Houston at the beginning of his college career. During Kings' time with the Cougars, he threw for 4,925 passing yards, 50 touchdowns, and ten interceptions.

King's success from Houston carried over to his first season as the Hurricanes quarterback. While completing more than 60% of his passes, D'Eriq King threw for 2,686 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions last season. D'Eriq completed 64.1% of his passes during the 2020 season.

King has the opportunity to shock many college football fans during the 2021-2022 season. That's why he makes the list of Sportkeeda's top-five college football quarterbacks.

