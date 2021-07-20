Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news, and more

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a unique spot entering the 2021 season. The team is entering a rebuilding season with a new head coach, an inexperienced quarterback and little cap space.

Yet the Eagles have some very talented position groups, particularly the offensive and defensive line, filled with Pro Bowl-caliber veterans. A rebuilding team doesn't usually have such strengths in the trenches.

Ultimately, it may not be enough to sway the tides and turn the Eagles into a winning team. But a strong offensive line, in particular, should help with the growth of Jalen Hurts.

While the offensive and defensive lines are solid, the Eagles have plenty of inexperienced players and glaring holes on the roster. With a new coaching staff and many young players, training camp is an all-important time to build team chemistry.

Training camp for the Eagles will begin July 27th at Philadelphia Eagles NovaCare Training Complex, Philadelphia, PA.

Philadelphia Eagles offseason news roundup

The majority of the news surrounding the Eagles this offseason revolved around Carson Wentz. The quarterback was eventually traded to the Indianapolis Colts. The keys to the quarterback position now officially belong to Jalen Hurts.

The Wentz trade wasn't all that happened in Philadelphia this offseason. Head coach Doug Pederson was fired and Nick Sirianni was hired as his replacement. Sirianni was the former offensive coordinator for the Colts.

The Eagles, a team with limited cap space, didn't make a ton of noise in free agency. However, they did sign Anthony Harris and Eric Wilson, both former Vikings, to help the defense. On offense, Joe Flacco was signed to be the backup quarterback.

Perhaps the biggest personnel news for the Eagles this offseason was the selection of DeVonta Smith in the first round of the NFL draft. Smith has tremendous potential and will immediately provide the Eagles with a much-needed boost at wide receiver.

Overall, with their cap situation, the Eagles were handicapped this offseason. Because of that and the idea that 2021 is a rebuilding year, Eagles fans should keep their expectations low this upcoming season.

Eagles training camp predictions: Position battles to watch

Far and away, the most interesting position battle to watch at Eagles training camp is left tackle. 2019 first-round draft pick Andre Dillard will take on Jordan Mailata for the starting spot. Mailata started the majority of the Eagles' 2020 season at left tackle. For the most part, Mailata played like a starting-caliber left tackle.

It's fair to say Mailata has the edge on Dillard entering training camp because of his performances last season, but a strong camp from Dillard could swing this battle in the other direction.

The cornerback position is the biggest hole on the Eagles roster. It's also a position filled with uncertainty behind Darius Slay. Avonte Maddox, the starting corner last season opposite Slay, had a dreadful campaign in 2020. That being said, Maddox is still in the position to be the Eagles' number two corner come Week 1.

The Eagles desperately need to bring in a free agent to compete with Maddox for the starting role. Rookie Zech McPhearson, Lavert Hill and Michael Jacquet will provide some competition to Maddox. Unfortunately, the depth is so weak, Maddox may get to start by default.

The slot corner position is another concern for the Eagles. K'Von Wallace, a versatile safety who can also play the slot corner role, could be an option. Players like Josiah Scott and Kevon Seymour are also options at slot. This is another position the Eagles should look to improve via free agency or through a trade.

