2021 NFL preseason: Green Bay Packers predictions and match preview

If you are a Green Bay Packers fan, chances are you've spent the entire offseason worrying about Aaron Rodgers returning. Now that he's back and still doing extraordinary things in training, we can begin worrying about whether the team around him is good enough to compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

What can we expect from the Green Bay Packers' offense?

Aaron Rodgers is back and in fine fettle. He will be looking to go all the way this year. His unhappiness with the front office, who drafted his potential successor before giving him the tools to win, seems to have abated a bit after this year's draft.

Amari Rodgers may prove to be a valuable addition as a wide receiver who adds layers to the Green Bay offense. Aaron Jones, who nearly became a free agent before signing a new contract, will be nearly as important to the offense as Rodgers. He has a record of scoring a touchdown every game in each of his two previous regular seasons.

What to expect from the Green Bay Packers' defense

Despite Aaron Rodgers being named league MVP last season, the defensive side of the effort let the Green Bay Packers down. They have done well to plug many of the holes this season, but whether Joe Barry, their new defensive coordinator, does any better than Mike Pettine, who headed out the exit door, remains to be seen.

Joe Barry has been hired as the new Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator. In Barry’s four previous seasons in that role (two seasons with Detroit and two with Washington), his teams ranked 32nd (out of 32 teams), 32nd, 28th and 28th, respectively, in yards. His teams ranked — Jason Reid (@JReidESPN) February 6, 2021

The Green Bay Packers selected cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, hoping to cover for the fragile Kevin King. Another cornerback, Jaire Alexander, is also expected to take a step up this year. Nose tackle Kenny Clark remains one of the best in his position. However, the defense still does not appear strong enough to go all the way.

What to look for during the Green Bay Packers' preseason

Randall Cobb returns to reunite with Aaron Rodgers at the latter's request. Expect them to form a formidable partnership once again. Davante Adams will provide a great receiving option as well.

Tight end Robert Tonyan, who caught 11 touchdown passes last season, seems like another player destined for greater things. Unfortunately for Packers fans, there aren't too many great players to look for in defense, unless someone makes a massive leap, performance-wise.

Green Bay Packers preseason prediction

The Green Bay Packers play their preseason games on three consecutive Saturdays from August 14 through August 28.

Over the first two weekends, they will welcome the Houston Texans and then the New York Jets. Expect them to win both games with ease while trying out different schemes.

Their final match away at the Buffalo Bills will provide a sterner challenge as last season's two losing conference championship finalists collide.

