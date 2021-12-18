Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers: Which QB will win the MVP?

The NFL MVP race is featuring the usual suspects this year and that means both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are in the discussion. At this rate, retirement is the only thing that will eliminate either from the annual NFL MVP debate.

Both Brady and Rodgers have their respective teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers, at 10-3 on the season and are fighting for the NFC's top spot. The Arizona Cardinals are up there as well.

So which of the two is the favorite for MVP? Let's break down both cases before coming up with a verdict.

Aaron Rodgers' NFL MVP case so far

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Rodgers has an impressive line this season in only 12 games. In that span he has 3,219 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. The only game he missed was due to being out following a positive COVID-19 test.

Rodgers has spent the past month dealing with a fractured toe. The Packers are 3-1 since his return and Rodgers has really stepped up his game in the past three weeks. The Packers veteran has 10 combined touchdowns and zero interceptions in that stretch, and has gone over 300 yards in all three games.

By this point everyone knows Rodgers' value to the team. But does the front office? Rodgers is the reigning MVP and if the organization can't keep him around, that would be a monumental disaster.

Tom Brady's NFL MVP case so far

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady is the frontrunner for the NFL MVP award and the fact he is dominating at the age of 44 only builds his case. He leads the NFL with 4,134 yards and 36 touchdowns. And when it comes to his value, that speaks for itself as he leads the NFL with 554 passing attempts. The offense totally runs through Brady and without him under center, the Buccaneers are a totally different team.

Simply put, the NFL MVP award is going to a quarterback this year. And Brady is the best quarterback in terms of stats, with four games to go this season. At this rate he should easily finish with over 5,000 yards and around 45 touchdowns.

The Verdict

Right now Brady has to get the nod as the MVP favorite ahead of Rodgers. The only way this changes is if for some reason, Brady has a terrible final month of the season.

The Buccaneers signal-caller has the added advantage of not missing a game this season. That leaves him with nearly 1,000 more passing yards than Rodgers. He also has nine more touchdowns, meaning the statistical comparison is not close.

If we want to get technical, Rodgers may be a tiny bit more important to the Packers than Brady is to the Buccaneers. But the MVP award is not supposed to be subjective in nature, when the objective stats should tell the whole story.

Edited by David Nyland