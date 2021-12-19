Tom Brady in line to win NFL MVP award going by this piece of history

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is having one of the best years of his 22-year NFL career. He leads the league in touchdown passes with 36 and the Buccaneers have four games left in the 2021 season.

In Week 15, Brady faces the New Orleans Saints and has a chance to make history. The 14-time Pro Bowl quarterback has six games with at least four touchdown passes.

Should he do it on Sunday versus the Saints, he would be the fourth player in NFL history with four or more touchdown passes in seven or more games within a single season.

This statistic indicates Brady may be in line for the NFL MVP award

The three other players are Hall of Famer quarterback Peyton Manning (2013 – 9 games), Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (2018 – 7 games), and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (2020 – 7 games).

It is important to note that Manning, Mahomes, and Rodgers went on to win the AP NFL MVP award the year they made the list.

Brady has won the NFL MVP three times in his career as a member of the New England Patriots. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has faced the Saints eight times, including in the playoffs, and has a 4-4 record overall.

He has 17 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions and 2,256 yards passing. However, he has lost his last three regular-season starts versus New Orleans.

Brady has six touchdowns with seven interceptions in those three games and was sacked three times each.

In the lone playoff game in 2020, Brady was 18 of 33 for 199 yards passing yards with two passing touchdowns and one on the ground. Brady did have a four-touchdown passing game against the Saints back in 2001 as a Patriot.

He now has a chance to win his fourth MVP to join another all-time list among quarterbacks

Can Brady Win His Fourth MVP Award?

Should Brady win his fourth MVP award, he would be one of two quarterbacks to have won the award four or more times. He would join Peyton Manning, who has five MVP awards.

When comparing the MVP seasons of those who have thrown four or more touchdown passes in a game in a season, all three finished that season leading in touchdown passes.

In two of those three years (2017 and 2020), Brady ended the year in the top 10 in passing touchdowns, finishing second behind Rodgers with 40 touchdowns.

Brady has the benefit of an additional regular-season game that could help him to eclipse the 48 touchdowns Rodgers threw last year and reach the 50-touchdown plateau as well.

Either way, the 44-year-old future Hall-of-Famer is in the MVP conversation and in the chase for his eighth Super Bowl ring.

