What is Tom Brady's record against New Orleans Saints?

Tom Brady has overcome everything there is to overcome in the NFL. He has seven Super-Bowl victories and three MVP awards to his name.

Brady is the all-time leader in nearly every statistical category there is. But one team that's always given him difficulty is the New Orleans Saints.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Saints in Week 15 in primetime. The Buccaneers are in contention for the number one seed in the NFC.

But to get there, they'll have to take care of business against their NFC South rival. Brady will get a chance to improve his record against the Saints to above .500%.

Tom Brady's record against the Saints is?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

In Brady's 22-year long career, he's faced the Saints eight times. His record is an even 4-4.

Brady has faced the Saints five times as a member of the New England Patriots. Three of those games included squaring off against the legendary Drew Brees.

With the Patriots, Brady was 4-1. Against the Saints' all-time passing leader Brees, Brady went 2-1.

But in three games with the Buccaneers, Brady has yet to defeat the Saints in the regular season.

One of those losses came this season in Week 8 when the Buccaneers lost 36-27. Brady was victorious in the postseason against the Saints last year, but that doesn't count towards his win-loss record against them as it was in the playoffs.

Brady's struggles against the Saints are due to the defense. It sounds cliche, but an effective pass rush is the best way to scramble Brady.

The Saints and Cameron Jordan are as good as anyone in the league at getting to the quarterback.

Brady has been on a tear this season and is somehow not showing any signs of regression. The Saints' defense will fight valiantly, but the Bucs average 31.5 points per game.

The stats show how easy it is for Brady to move the ball and how good they are in the red zone.

Fun nugget headed into Sunday's game between the Bucs & Saints:



Tom Brady has accounted for 38 touchdowns (36 passing, 2 rushing) this season.



New Orleans' offense as a whole has scored a total of 37.



Tom Brady has outscored the entire Saints' offense.



Tom Brady has accounted for 38 touchdowns (36 passing, 2 rushing) this season. New Orleans' offense as a whole has scored a total of 37. Tom Brady has outscored the entire Saints' offense.

The Bucs are aware they've struggled against the Saints in recent outings. Brady and the team will be playing with a purpose.

With the number one seed in the NFC wide open, every game is critical.

The Saints won't go down as easily as their hopes of making the playoffs ride on winning against the Bucs.

