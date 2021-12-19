Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15 Sunday Night Football

The struggling New Orleans Saints will travel to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

The Buccaneers are tied with the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals for the best record in the NFL and will look to continue their winning ways and secure home-field advantage in the playoffs.

The Saints' playoff hopes are hanging by a thread. They are 6-7 and need to win all their remaining games to stand a chance of making it to the postseason. A defeat on Sunday will all but end their dreams of a playoff spot.

Ahead of this critical NFC South divisional battle, check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Buccaneers and Saints:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints injury report for Sunday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Jamal Dean CB Illness Out Richard Sherman CB Achilles Doubtful Leonard Fournette RB Ankle Questionable Jordan Whitehead S Illness Questionable Anthony Winfield Jr. S Illness Questionable

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary is in rough shape heading into Sunday's clash.

Cornerback Jamal Dean is out with illness, while safeties Jordan Whitehead (illness) and Anthony Winfield Jr. (illness) are questionable to suit up against the Saints. Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman's Achilles injury rules him out of this contest.

Running back Leonard Fournette has an ankle issue but is expected to play on Sunday.

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Ryan Ramczyk T Knee Out Terron Armstead T Knee Out Garrett Griffin TE Hamstring Out Kaden Elliss LB Hamstring Questionable Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR Hamstring Questionable

The Saints' offense has been handed a triple blow ahead of their trip to Tampa Bay. Tackles Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Terron Armstead (knee) and tight end Garrett Griffin (hamstring) will all miss the trip to Florida.

Linebacker Kaden Eliss and wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey are questionable with knee injuries.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints starting lineup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Leonard Fournette | WR - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller | TE - Rob Gronkowski | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Jason Pierre-Paul, Devin White, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett | CB - Sean Murphy-Buntings, Carlton Davis | S - Antonie Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Bradley Pinion

New Orleans Saints

QB - Taysom Hill | RB - Alvin Kamara | WR - Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Ty Montgomery | TE - Adam Trautman | OL - James Hurst, Calvin Throckmorton, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Jordan Mills

DL - Marcus Davenport, Shy Tuttle, David Onyemata, Cameron Jordan | LB - Zach Baun, Kwon Alexander, Demario Davis | CB - Paulson Adebo, Marshon Lattimore | S - Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams | K - Brett Maher | P - Blake Gillikin

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar