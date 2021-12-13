Most completions in NFL history: Tom Brady breaks Drew Brees' all-time record with ridiculous pass

Tom Brady is no stranger to breaking records. Having been in the league for over 20 years, Brady has just about all the records that a quarterback can have and on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, TB12 added one more.

Brady has the most career wins, most touchdown passes, most passing yards and most passing attempts. So who is in the top five all-time for NFL pass completions?

Brady breaks Drew Brees' NFL record for all-time

completions

#1 - Tom Brady - 7,143 and counting

Just add another all-time record to Tom Brady's collection. In a huge game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Brady became the all-time leader in the NFL in passing completions.

The most in NFL history.



@TomBrady 🐐 7,143 career completions.The most in NFL history.

Brady notched the feat in the second quarter with the Buccaneers in a dominant position with the score at 17-3. It is just another record that Brady will have in his locker and looks to be one that will likely never be broken.

#2 - Drew Brees - 7,142 completions

The New Orleans Saints quarterback previously held the record from Tom Brady as his storied career ended last year. In a career that spanned nearly 20 years, Brees was known for his accuracy.

Tom Brady passes Drew Brees as the @NFL all-time leader for completed passes. 7,143

In his last five seasons, Brees' accuracy has never dropped below 70% which is ridiculous, and now he occupies the number two spot on the all-time list.

#3 - Brett Favre - 6,300 completions

The Green Bay Packers gunslinger comes in at number three. Known for his willingness to throw the ball down the field, Favre's completion percentage is not as high as Brees' but he still has a lot of completions.

"Who would have thought that a young man from Kiln Mississippi would own every NFL passing record at one time." - Southern Miss star & NFL Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre.

Far behind Brady and Brees, the Hall of Fame enrishined Favre was an 11 time Pro Bowler who won one Super Bowl in his time in the NFL.

#4 - Peyton Manning - 6,125 completions

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback will go down as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play. Manning won a Super Bowl with both the Colts and Broncos.

Demaryius Thomas was also the recipient of Peyton Manning's record-breaking TD pass

Towards the end of his career, injuries took a toll and his completion percentage took a dip, but Manning was a master at finding an open receiver when he needed to.

#5 - Ben Roethlisberger, 5,347 completions

The Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who is still playing, holds the number five spot on the all-time completions list. A Super Bowl winner, Big Ben formed a deadly trio with Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell but could never take the team to the promised land.

Ben Roethlisberger entered that game against the Ravens after Tommy Maddox went down injured.

Currently still in the league, Roethlisberger's play has seriously declined and so much so that the Steelers will likely move on from their future Hall of Fame quarterback at season's end.

Edited by David Nyland