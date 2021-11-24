"I just want Tom Brady to cite me for the play" - Peyton Manning claims Buccaneers took play from Colts' playbook during win against Giants 

Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady have had many battles on the field, and now there could be a new one brewing. On the Manning Cast simulcast during Monday Night Football, the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback took the Buccaneers QB to task over a play used in the game.

Manning: "I just want Tom Brady to cite me for the play"

In the second quarter and while tied at 10-10 against the New York Giants, the Buccaneers offense ran a play that looked familiar to the five-time NFL MVP. It was a pass from Brady intended for TE Rob Gronkowski, who was at the Giants' 18-yard line midway through the field. He told his younger brother, former Giants QB Eli Manning, and comedian/actor Kevin Hart that the play in question was the trap pass play. It had been run throughout both Brady's and Gronkowski’s time with the New England Patriots.

The seven-time All-Pro QB said the following during the Manning Cast:

“Hey, Eli, we talked about that, Eagles, Patriots, Super Bowl, Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady, a lot of the same plays Tampa is running tonight with the same plays that the Patriots ran in that Super Bowl. Right there, that’s a classic trap pass play.”

He went on to add that:

“They pull the guard, Gronkowski, right down in the middle. Nice breakup man by the Giants. Did Tampa steal that play from Indianapolis? Yes, they did. But it’s still a good play. I just want Tom to cite me for the play.”

On that drive, where the play in question was run, the Buccaneers scored on a six-yard TD run by RB Ronald Jones II. It capped off an eight-play, 71-yard drive, making the score 17-10. The Buccaneers went on to defeat the Giants 30-10 as Brady went 30 of 46 for 307 yards with two TDs and an INT.

On top of Manning seeing a familiar play run, he also saw his record of the most TD passes through a QB’s first five home games tied. With Brady’s two TDs, he tied Manning’s record of 20.

Brady and the Buccaneers remain undefeated at home and are on the road for their next two games. They travel to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 and to the Atlanta Falcons the following week.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

