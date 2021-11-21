Rob Gronkowski injury: When will Buccaneers TE return? 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has spent quite sometime on the sidelines this season. The four-time All-Pro TE has missed the last five games this year for the Buccaneers due to multiple injuries. The injuries included cracked ribs, a punctured lung, and back spasms. Gronkowski participated in full practice on Thursday and Friday after enduring his injuries. Gronkowski endured the rib injury versus the Los Angeles Rams back in Week Three.

Evan Closky @ECloskyWTSP



Rob Gronkowski is a full participant again. The return is, most likely, coming Monday Night.



#GoBucs | @10TampaBay Bucs injury report is out.Rob Gronkowski is a full participant again. The return is, most likely, coming Monday Night.

When Will Rob Gronkowski Be Back for the Buccaneers?

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said of Gronkowski's possible return comments that he "looks better and better." Gronk tried to come back for the Buccaneers matchup versus the New Orleans Saints in Week Eight. However, the five-time Pro Bowl TE played only five snaps in the game prior to exiting in the first quarter as he suffered back spasms. After their Week Nine bye, he did not play in their 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team last Sunday.

Rob Gronkowski, speaking for the first time in two months, told us he's never scared of when an injury might be "the one." When I asked him what the cracked ribs and punctured lung felt like: "I never got shot before, but that's what it felt like."

“The arrow is pointing up to play this week, and hopefully it's a go"

The TE the NFL with four touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season. Gronkowski said in a joking matter:

"I'll definitely have to file this one, too, under workers' comp. I think the NFL after I'm done is scared. Workers' comp, I'm coming for you guys."

Rob Gronkowski’s Injury History

The 2014 AP Comeback Player of the Year has had a slew of injuries in his football career. There have been numerous injuries throughout both his time at the University of Arizona and in the NFL that led to him not playing in at least one game. In 2009, while a junior at the University of Arizona, he had a procedure on his back to deal with a herniated disc with nerve impingement. He missed the remainder of that 2009 season due to the injury.

Taking A Look Back At Rob Gronkowski's Injury History via @forbes

In his fourth year in the NFL with the Patriots, the TE suffered a fractured vertebrae/herniated disc. Surgery was necessary and was out for the entirety of the preseason in 2013. He also did not play in the first six games of the 2013 regular season. Gronkowski played in just seven games, starting six of them that year.

In 2016, he suffered a herniated disc with nerve impingement and was out for the Patriots' last eight games, including that year’s playoffs. Once again, back surgery was performed. The Patriots went on to win that year's Super Bowl. Gronkowski had 25 receptions, 540 receiving yards and three TDs in six starts that year.

