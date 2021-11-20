NFL fans made so many jokes about Antonio Brown's fake vaccination news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown is never far from the headlines. For the most part, it is because of his incredible play on the field, but over the course of the last few years, it has been his off-field issues that have grabbed the headlines.
The whole situation came to a head after Steven Ruiz, Brown's own personal chef, made the claims during an interview with the Tampa Bay Times.
The pair did not see eye to eye after the chef and the star receiver had a sort of falling out over an unpaid debt, believed to be $10,000 for Ruiz's services as a chef. Ruiz reportedly tried to settle the dispute but was unsuccessful.
In his interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Ruiz stated that Cydney Moreau, his girlfriend at the time, texted me on the second of July saying, “Can you get the COVID cards?” Ruiz replied, “I can try.”
“JNJ shot. Ab said he would give you $500,” Moreau reportedly replied. Moreau used AB so it does not refer to him by name, however he is widely known across the league as AB so make of that what you will. The "JNJ shot" is a reference to getting a vaccine card for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Antonio Brown fake vaccine news breaks NFL Twitter
As you can imagine, when the news came out the Brown allegedly tried to get a fake vaccination card instead of just getting the shot and then being provided with a real card, the Twitterverse exploded in response.
Make of the situation what you will, but it does seem like a lot of work for a player to acquire a fake vaccination card when in reality it would have been far easier to get the vaccine shot to begin with. According to reports, the receiver was having hesitations surrounding getting the shot as he was worried it could affect his physical performance.
If that is the case, fair enough, as other athletes such as Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz are not vaccinated and the pair did not go down this road. We will likely never know why he chose to do it this way, but it certainly has people on Twitter up in arms.
What exactly his punishment will be remains to be seen but the incident is not a good look for the NFL as it comes just weeks after Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status and all the problems that came with his stance. Either way, the NFL could have a problem on its hands.