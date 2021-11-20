NFL fans made so many jokes about Antonio Brown's fake vaccination news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown is never far from the headlines. For the most part, it is because of his incredible play on the field, but over the course of the last few years, it has been his off-field issues that have grabbed the headlines.

The whole situation came to a head after Steven Ruiz, Brown's own personal chef, made the claims during an interview with the Tampa Bay Times.

The pair did not see eye to eye after the chef and the star receiver had a sort of falling out over an unpaid debt, believed to be $10,000 for Ruiz's services as a chef. Ruiz reportedly tried to settle the dispute but was unsuccessful.

In his interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Ruiz stated that Cydney Moreau, his girlfriend at the time, texted me on the second of July saying, “Can you get the COVID cards?” Ruiz replied, “I can try.”

“JNJ shot. Ab said he would give you $500,” Moreau reportedly replied. Moreau used AB so it does not refer to him by name, however he is widely known across the league as AB so make of that what you will. The "JNJ shot" is a reference to getting a vaccine card for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Antonio Brown fake vaccine news breaks NFL Twitter

As you can imagine, when the news came out the Brown allegedly tried to get a fake vaccination card instead of just getting the shot and then being provided with a real card, the Twitterverse exploded in response.

All Pro Lines @AllProLines Antonio Brown’s former chef says he has a fake vaccination card.

That’s nothing. AB has been faking being a decent person for a year now. Antonio Brown’s former chef says he has a fake vaccination card.That’s nothing. AB has been faking being a decent person for a year now.

jack kelly @jackkelly319 Antonio Brown would be my first guess of a player to get caught with a fake vaccination card lol Antonio Brown would be my first guess of a player to get caught with a fake vaccination card lol

N.B. Lindberg @nblindberg The news here isn't that Antonio Brown has a fake vaccination card. The news is that yet again Antonio Brown is stiffing someone he owes money. Did this dude go to the Donald Trump school of business? The news here isn't that Antonio Brown has a fake vaccination card. The news is that yet again Antonio Brown is stiffing someone he owes money. Did this dude go to the Donald Trump school of business?

𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 @exavierpope Y’all wild calling Antonio Brown’s chef a “snitch” on Brown’s fake vaccination card because the chef wasn’t paid when 767K people have died of a pandemic Y’all wild calling Antonio Brown’s chef a “snitch” on Brown’s fake vaccination card because the chef wasn’t paid when 767K people have died of a pandemic

Mark Oakley @MarkOak61536517 @Reflog_18 So Aaron Rogers get chastised by the NFL@and the media but no issue with Antonio Brown buying a fake vaccination card? What the hell @Reflog_18 So Aaron Rogers get chastised by the NFL@and the media but no issue with Antonio Brown buying a fake vaccination card? What the hell

Lucky Lou @Maphisto13 Antonio Brown allegedly sought a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. Now the NFL is investigating=This is a federal offense!!! This rorren clown should have never been back in the NFL! This AGAIN SHOWS HIS TRUE COLORS!!!Way to go little tommy brady! You got him back! Antonio Brown allegedly sought a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. Now the NFL is investigating=This is a federal offense!!! This rorren clown should have never been back in the NFL! This AGAIN SHOWS HIS TRUE COLORS!!!Way to go little tommy brady! You got him back!

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp After testing positive for COVID-19 in Week 3, Antonio Brown is now being accused by his former chef, Steven Ruiz of obtaining a fake vaccination card, after receiving a text message from Brown's girlfriend that he was willing to pay $500 for a forged card. 😲



Thoughts? After testing positive for COVID-19 in Week 3, Antonio Brown is now being accused by his former chef, Steven Ruiz of obtaining a fake vaccination card, after receiving a text message from Brown's girlfriend that he was willing to pay $500 for a forged card. 😲Thoughts? https://t.co/UBZVE0Oqmm

Grumpy Dad @cmaulsby Antonio Brown having a fake vaccination card is about as Antonio Brown as can get … Antonio Brown having a fake vaccination card is about as Antonio Brown as can get … https://t.co/a8hmO4M543

SellCrazySomeplaceElse... @RonSchw72463508 Election Wizard @ElectionWiz INBOX: Bucs receiver Antonio Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols - Tampa Bay Times. INBOX: Bucs receiver Antonio Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols - Tampa Bay Times. I bought a two packs of Score football cards and I got doubles of Antonio Brown's fake COVID-19 vaccination card. twitter.com/ElectionWiz/st… I bought a two packs of Score football cards and I got doubles of Antonio Brown's fake COVID-19 vaccination card. twitter.com/ElectionWiz/st…

John @B3rryMcCockiner why isn’t antonio brown getting as much hate as aaron rodgers , this man went out bought a fake vaccination card and isn’t getting any hate on twitter lmao why isn’t antonio brown getting as much hate as aaron rodgers, this man went out bought a fake vaccination card and isn’t getting any hate on twitter lmao

Matt Iannacci @miannacci8 Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… More on Bucs’ WR Antonio Brown obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, as his former chef is alleging: More on Bucs’ WR Antonio Brown obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, as his former chef is alleging:espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Having met Antonio Brown before the answer is yes he is totally dumb enough to purchase a fake vaccination card and no I’m not really surprised either twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Having met Antonio Brown before the answer is yes he is totally dumb enough to purchase a fake vaccination card and no I’m not really surprised either twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Make of the situation what you will, but it does seem like a lot of work for a player to acquire a fake vaccination card when in reality it would have been far easier to get the vaccine shot to begin with. According to reports, the receiver was having hesitations surrounding getting the shot as he was worried it could affect his physical performance.

If that is the case, fair enough, as other athletes such as Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz are not vaccinated and the pair did not go down this road. We will likely never know why he chose to do it this way, but it certainly has people on Twitter up in arms.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What exactly his punishment will be remains to be seen but the incident is not a good look for the NFL as it comes just weeks after Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status and all the problems that came with his stance. Either way, the NFL could have a problem on its hands.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar