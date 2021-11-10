Aaron Rodgers feels "crucified" for negative reaction to his COVID vaccine stance 

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers is surely looking forward to just getting back on the field and playing the game that he loves and excels at. Since his vaccination status debacle last week, he has been in the crosshairs of many fans, players, celebrities, athletes, and the media.

Now it appears that Rodgers has had enough of the naysayers and negative pundits who are seemingly "crucifying" him.

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "This vaccine is revolutionary however we don't know a whole lot about it. For the media taking shots at me you now know my story so quit lying about me.. personal health decisions in my opinion should be private" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "This vaccine is revolutionary however we don't know a whole lot about it. For the media taking shots at me you now know my story so quit lying about me.. personal health decisions in my opinion should be private" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/CxovoT7Icw

Rodgers is peeved over being "crucified" over his comments over his vaccine status

According to an article by People.com, a source close to Aaron Rodgers has said that the quarterback is upset over how people are treating him over his comments and thoughts about vaccinations.

Here is what the source had to say:

"He knew some people would disagree with him, but he didn't know that it would become the s----storm it became. People who he thought were friends are turning on him."

The source added:

"Of course, Joe Rogan wasn't the only one who he consulted. He's talked to medical professionals, too. Aaron feels like he's an athlete. He knows about his body more than most people, and he made a choice for himself."

"He feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he's being crucified for it."

What's next for Aaron Rodgers?

For Rodgers, the first thing that should come to mind is his health. As we all know, COVID-19 is a virus that can ultimately be deadly, so it is, indeed, imperative that his health is first.

Next would be his availability for the Week 10 matchup between his Packers and the Seattle Seahawks. Per COVID-19 protocols, Rodgers is to stay away from the facility for, at least, 10 days. He also needs to present two negative tests within a span of 24 hours.

If Rodgers is cleared to play Sunday, he will face a Seahawks squad that is just getting their signal-caller back as well. Russell Wilson has been out for weeks with a severe finger injury that required surgery, and he has been officially cleared to return.

So we probably getting Russ and Rodgers in Green Bay in Week 10. Buckle up. FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX @JayGlazer says that the NFL has begun interviewing Packers personnel as to whether or not Aaron Rodgers violated COVID-19 protocols. .@JayGlazer says that the NFL has begun interviewing Packers personnel as to whether or not Aaron Rodgers violated COVID-19 protocols. https://t.co/uVjvD3kSkS “Aaron Rodgers will not be suspended.”So we probably getting Russ and Rodgers in Green Bay in Week 10. Buckle up. twitter.com/nflonfox/statu… “Aaron Rodgers will not be suspended.”So we probably getting Russ and Rodgers in Green Bay in Week 10. Buckle up. twitter.com/nflonfox/statu…

If Rodgers does play, he will not be able to participate in any walkthroughs this week. However, with Rodgers being a veteran quarterback in his 17th season in the league, he knows what it takes to prepare, even without being involved in the Packers' physical walkthrough.

Stay tuned as we all await to see the official status of Rodgers for the game this week against the Seahawks.

