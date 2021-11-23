Why isn't Hall of Famer Peyton Manning a coach yet?

You will have to dig really deep to find someone who doesn't think Peyton Manning is the smartest quarterback ever, and chances are you'll never find him.

Manning was an offensive coordinator on the field, constantly calling audibles and changing plays on the line of scrimmage based on the looks the defense gave him. He was never the more athletic player, but he was a superstar because of how smart he was and how he understood the quarterback position.

For fans, Manning transitioning into coaching after his retirement looked like a natural move, but Peyton has been away from the sidelines ever since his retirement in 2016. The reason? It's pretty simple: he doesn't want to be a coach.

Bill Parcells: "Probably not. I was a little abrasive from time to time." Peyton Manning: "Do you think your coaching methods would've worked with some of these modern day quarterbacks?"Bill Parcells: "Probably not. I was a little abrasive from time to time."

Peyton Manning doesn't see coaching in his future

Even though he's probably one of the brightest minds to ever play in the NFL, Manning thinks he wouldn't make a great coach, according to an interview given to KOA Radio in Denver.

“One thing, I guess, that I just don’t think that I’ll probably get into is coaching, if you will, in the NFL,” Manning said. “Or, people say, ‘Why don’t you go back and coach in college’ or whatnot. You know, the truth of it is I’m not sure I would be as good of a coach as people think. Being a coach takes a certain skill and just because you were a successful football player doesn’t mean you’re a good coach. I like teaching. I like teaching football. I like teaching young quarterbacks, answering questions, paying it forward. So maybe eliminate that.”

The idea of Peyton Manning not being a good teacher may sound absurd, but being a coach goes much deeper than simply understanding or telling a player how to do something. Building relationships, being in the building early and leaving late, all these things matter.

Maybe Manning just wants to enjoy retirement. He's currently a Monday Night Football commentator for ESPN with his brother Eli, and for that, all he needs to do is sit on his couch and talk about football with his brother. That's a wonderful life. Why would he get into coaching if he could just live simply as a retired player?

