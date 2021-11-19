4 NFL players who deserve to be on NFL's Mount Rushmore

Choosing the NFL's Mount Rushmore is not an easy task. There are decades' worth of legends in NFL history that have played all different positions. There are solid cases that can be made for many NFL players that could be deserving of a spot on the NFL's Mount Rushmore. These four earned their spots above all of the rest.

#1 - QB Tom Brady

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

While it is difficult to narrow all of the names in NFL history down to just four players, Tom Brady is the most clear and obvious choice of all of them. A fair version of the NFL's Mount Rushmore can't realistically be made without Tom Brady. He is the most decorated player of all time by a wide margin.

Tom Brady's success is unmatched. His long list of impressive accomplishments includes seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs, three regular-season NFL MVPs and ten Conference championships. He has never had a losing record in any of his 20 plus seasons in the league.

• 62.7%

• 11,968 passing yards

• 278.3 YPG, 7.0 YPA

• 77 pass TDs - 35 INTs

• 90.2 passer rating

• 7 rush TDs

He is the NFL's all-time leader in many passing categories, including yards and touchdowns. Those records will get even larger because he is still actively playing at an elite level. He is already the greatest of all time and he's showing no signs of slowing down. He is the easiest choice for the NFL's Mount Rushmore.

#2 - WR Jerry Rice

Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice

Choosing the greatest of all time in any position in the NFL is a difficult task, with the exception of quarterbacks and wide receivers Tom Brady and Jerry Rice. This distinction is what earns Jerry Rice second spot on the NFL's Mount Rushmore. He did more than enough in his career to consolidate himself as the best wide receiver to ever play the game.

Jerry Rice is the NFL's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and total touchdowns. He is a ten-time First Team All-Pro and two-time Offensive Player of the Year. Wide receivers rarely ever get votes for NFL MVPs, but Jerry Rice earned votes in six separate seasons.

Fair statistical debates can be made about who is the best of all time, playing just about any position in the NFL. Wide receiver is not one of those positions as the career numbers of Jerry Rice are far and away the best. He deserves a spot on the NFL's Mount Rushmore because of this.

