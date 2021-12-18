"He is a bona fide winner" - Deion Sanders makes his pick between Tom Brady and Joe Montana 

Deion Sanders was hired as the head football coach at the historically black university Jackson State in 2020. Before being hired, he was arguably one of the best defensive backs of his era.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is, in the eyes of some, the greatest quarterback of his era.

Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders, won the Jerry Rice Award, named for Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, as the nation’s best freshman in FCS. Rice himself played at the historically black college of Mississippi Valley State.

Speaking of Rice, he caught a lot of touchdowns from Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana for the San Francisco 49ers. Deion Sanders, who played in the same era as Montana, weighed in on Brady and Montana as the better all-time quarterback.

Deion Sanders chooses between Tom Brady and Joe Montana

Super Bowl XLV - Pro Football Hall of Fame Announces 2011 Class Enshrinees

Sanders had this to say:

"He [Brady] is the guy. I used to go back and forth with him and Joe Montana because Joe is from my era, but Tom is a bona fide winner. And an epitome of class."

And Sanders has nothing but absolute praise for the 14-time Pro Bowl quarterback, especially after he helped Shedeur:

"Tom Brady is the best. Tom took his wonderful time and his valuable time to get on the field with my son, who is also a quarterback, over a year ago. And he taught him some things that he’ll never forget. And we videotaped the whole teaching aspect of it."

Kyle Burger @kyle_burger #Bucs QB Tom Brady spent Saturday coaching up Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur at Berkeley Prep. Shedeur is a 4-star QB in the 2021 class. #Bucs QB Tom Brady spent Saturday coaching up Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur at Berkeley Prep. Shedeur is a 4-star QB in the 2021 class. https://t.co/ZDsxWrskmC

Is Deion Sanders Right?

Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Joe Montana

Brady is the only quarterback in NFL history to have over 600 passing touchdowns in the regular season and 700 in their career.

The Buccaneers quarterback is the all-time leader in passing yards as he is one of two players with over 80,000 career passing yards.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the other.

Chuck Harris @chuckh3 Off the top of my head, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson all won a Super Bowl in Year 2.

Troy Aikman, Joe Montana, Patrick Mahomes won in Year 3.



In only his 3rd year, Kyler Murray can absolutely lead the Arizona Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this year. Off the top of my head, Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson all won a Super Bowl in Year 2.Troy Aikman, Joe Montana, Patrick Mahomes won in Year 3.In only his 3rd year, Kyler Murray can absolutely lead the Arizona Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this year.

Montana has won four Super Bowls with the 49ers in his 13 years as the starting quarterback. He is a two-time NFL MVP and a three-time All-Pro.

The Hall of Fame quarterback is the 49ers all-time leader in touchdown passes and passing yards.

Overall, both Brady and Montana have impressive resumes for their era, but most people side with Sanders when it comes to Brady over Montana.

If there was any player who could make the call fairly, it would be Deion Sanders.

