Joe Montana reveals which QB he'd have drafted for 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft 

Joe Montana knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the NFL. Before Tom Brady came along, Joe Montana was considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Montana was a four-time Super Bowl winner and a three-time Super Bowl MVP for the San Francisco 49ers. When Joe Montana was recently asked who the 49ers should have drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trey Lance, the player the team ended up drafting, wasn't his choice.

Joe Montana said current Patriots quarterback Mac Jones would've been his selection.

Joe Montana believes the 49ers should have picked Mac Jones in 2021 NFL Draft

In an interview, Montana said:

"If I were the 49ers, I would have taken the kid (Mac Jones) from Alabama last year. Nothing against the guy (Trey Lance) that they took, it's just a more pro-style offense, more used to being in tough situations

Joe Montana explained that Jones played in a more pro-style offense and was more familiar with pressure-packed circumstances. Jones played at Alabama and competed against SEC teams every week. He led Alabama to a perfect season and a national title.

Lance started 19 games in his three seasons at North Dakota State. He went 19-0 and won two FCS titles.

Mac Jones has 1,196 passing yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions in eight starts. Trey Lance has 354 yards passing, three touchdowns and one interception in five games (one start).

A significant cause of concern for 49ers fans is that Lance was expected to take the reins from Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance has been in and out of the lineup due to a knee injury and there is no guarantee he will be the starter when healthy.

David Lombardi @LombardiHimself Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance at 49ers practice today Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance at 49ers practice today https://t.co/2qzmXEavDz

Mac Jones has asserted himself as the franchise quarterback for the Patriots. Joe Montana played at a major college like Jones at Notre Dame.

Joe Montana's belief that Jones is NFL-ready makes him think that the 49ers should have picked him over Lance. Both Jones and Lance are in their rookie seasons, so there is still a lot of football left in their respective careers.

Is Joe Montana Right?

Montana's comments make one ponder if 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan made the right call. Jones was available to the 49ers in the first round, but they opted to pick Lance.

Lance and Jones will forever be tied and judged moving forward in their careers. Drafting the right quarterback gives the franchise stability for the next decade or more.

Joe Montana led the 49ers for thirteen seasons and we will see how Lance plays out in the Bay Area.

