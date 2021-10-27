Ranking the top 3 rookie quarterbacks heading into Week 8 of 2021 NFL season

Six rookie quarterbacks have started games in the 2021 NFL season. Entering Week 8 there are two rookie quarterbacks that have stood out above the rest. The third rookie quarterback to make the top three may be a bit of a surprise. The rookie quarterbacks are ranked according to how they have played so far this season, not their potential for the future.

Mark Daniels @MarkDanielsPJ Here are rookie quarterback stats through seven weeks of the NFL season. You have to be happy with where Mac Jones is in his development right now. Here are rookie quarterback stats through seven weeks of the NFL season. You have to be happy with where Mac Jones is in his development right now. https://t.co/Vf3kl3gcqi

Top 3 rookie quarterbacks this season

#3 - Davis Mills, Houston Texans

It may come as a surprise, but Davis Mills has outplayed three other rookie quarterbacks this season. He is the only one who was not selected in the first round of the NFL Draft and has started a game this season. He was selected to be more of a back-up and possible project to play in the future, but circumstances have forced him into starting. He's outperformed most rookie quarterbacks.

Matt Waldman @MattWaldman Davis Mills with good maneuvering of pocket to find Nico Collins Davis Mills with good maneuvering of pocket to find Nico Collins https://t.co/tHvx2fN03p

Trey Lance has only started one game and has not done enough to make the top three rookie quarterbacks. Davis Mills has a better completion percentage, passer rating and QBR than both Zach Wilson and Justin Fields. He has also thrown more touchdowns than both and fewer interceptions than Wilson.

