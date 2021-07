Contract details of every first-round pick of the 2021 NFL draft

With Zach Wilson signing his rookie deal today, every first-round pick from the 2021 NFL draft has now signed his rookie contract.

Wilson missed the first two days of training camp because the quarterback and the Jets were ironing out some details about the contract language. He has now joined the camp and will take first-team reps and prepare for his rookie season.

Every rookie contract has a pre-determined value because of the rookie wage scale, which has been in place since 2011. But teams and players can negotiate contract language and signing bonuses.

Since 2011, players and organizations have had little to no problem reaching an agreement on their rookie contracts.

Jets’ first-round pick Zach Wilson is signing his fully-guaranteed, four-year contract projected to be worth, $35.1 million, including a signing bonus of approximately $22.9 million. β€” Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2021

Contract value of every first-round pick of the 2021 NFL draft

Each rookie contract is four years in length and is fully guaranteed.

#1 Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars - $36.79 million

#2 Zach Wilson, New York Jets - $35.15 million

#3 Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers - $34.10 million

#4 Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons - $32.91 million

#5 Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals - $30.81 million

#6 Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins - $27.08 million

#7 Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions - $24.09 million

#8 Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers - $21.12 million

#9 Patrick Surtain, Denver Broncos - $20.96 million

#10 DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles - $20.14 million

#11 Justin Fields, Chicago Bears - $18.87 million

#12 Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys - $17.07 million

#13 Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers - $16.63 million

#14 Alijah Vera-Tucker, New York Jets - $15.88 million

#15 Mac Jones, New England Patriots - $15.58 million

2021 NFL Draft

#16 Zaven Collins, Arizona Cardinals - $14.69 million

#17 Alex Leatherwood, Las Vegas Raiders - $14.39 million

#18 Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins - $14.01 million

#19 Jamin Davis, Washington Football Team - $13.79 million

#20 Kadarius Toney, New York Giants - $13.71 million

#21 Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts - $13.64 million

#22 Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans - $13.49 million

#23 Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings - $13.34 million

#24 Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers - $13.04 million

#25 Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars - $12.89 million

#26 Greg Newsome II, Cleveland Browns - $12.74 million

#27 Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens - $12.59 million

#28 Payton Turner, New Orleans Saints - $12.52 million

#29 Eric Stokes, Green Bay Packers - $11.92 million

#30 Gregory Rousseau, Buffalo Bills - $11.60 million

#31 Odafe Oweh, Baltimore Ravens - $11.34 million

#32 Joe Tryon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $11.71 million

