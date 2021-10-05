3 reasons why Mac Jones is miles ahead of other rookie QBs

Mac Jones was the last quarterback picked in the first round of the NFL Draft, but he is proving to be the best rookie in the class through four weeks. While other rookies are floundering, Jones appears to be taking steps forward. Here are three reasons why Mac Jones is learning to swim while the other rookie quarterbacks are still trying to figure out which way is up.

Mac Jones rising: Why Jones is proving himself above the rest

#1 - Wins and close losses

The main goal of quarterbacks is to win games. If they don't win games, they don't stick around for very long, in most instances. While Mac Jones is only 1-3, he's won more games than half of the other rookie quarterbacks.

Boston Connor @BostonConnr Hell of a game by Mac Jones, absolutely crushing defeat but, we got a guy at QB. Hell of a game by Mac Jones, absolutely crushing defeat but, we got a guy at QB.

Unlike other rookie quarterbacks and their teams, the Patriots and Jones haven't been blown out in any of their losses.

#2 - Best rookie game of the year is from Mac Jones

No rookie quarterback is having a season like Justin Herbert's 2020 rookie season, but Jones is coming off arguably the first really good from any of the rookie class of quarterbacks. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mac Jones completed 31 of 40 pass attempts for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

AnitaMarks @AnitaMarks

more TDs...yards...& better QB rating than Brady.

@Tyler_Fulghum @JoeFortenbaugh @AnitaMarks is the biggest joke on betting Twitter. She is suggesting that Mac Jones will have a better day statistically than Brady on Sunday. That's straight comedy. Her nonsense hurts the legitimacy of your show. @DougESPN @AnitaMarks is the biggest joke on betting Twitter. She is suggesting that Mac Jones will have a better day statistically than Brady on Sunday. That's straight comedy. Her nonsense hurts the legitimacy of your show. @DougESPN @Tyler_Fulghum @JoeFortenbaugh This didn't age well... #MacJones more TDs...yards...& better QB rating than Brady.All of my prop bets...winners 💰👍

#MacJones more TDs...yards...& better QB rating than Brady.

All of my prop bets...winners 💰👍 twitter.com/603_BETS/statu…

In the game, Mac Jones showed he was able to perform in a big spot. The Patriots didn't win the game in the end, but Jones was able to put them in position to beat the reigning Super Bowl champions.

No other rookie quarterback has had a performance like that all season long against a worthy opponent.

#3 - Most of Mac Jones's games resemble veteran QB play

Mac Jones' only rookie-level performance came against the New Orleans Saints when he threw three interceptions and a touchdown en route to a 15-point loss. In the game, it could be argued that one of the interceptions wasn't Jones' fault.

While it was indeed a bad game, Jones has been able to avoid some of the consistent pitfalls that other rookie quarterbacks have faced.

For example, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, two of the other rookie quarterbacks, have more interceptions than touchdowns. Lawrence has five touchdowns and seven interceptions, while Wilson has four touchdowns and eight interceptions. Mac Jones' four touchdowns and four interceptions aren't going to light the world on fire, but it shows that he's ahead of his rookie counterparts.

